LeFevre takes himself out of running for Brown's state Senate seat

After considering jumping back into electoral politics as a candidate after almost 20 years away, former Republican Assemblyman Ken LeFevre decided against seeking his party's nomination for the seat to be vacated by Sate Senator Chris Brown, R-Atlantic.
"My previous time in the legislature was very productive and rewarding but now my priorities are elsewhere," LeFevre wrote in an email message. "I must say, though, that I was quite flattered by the encouraging calls of support I received from many of my friends countywide."
The first to officially announce he will run Brown's seat is former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian, who said Thursday night he will seek the Senate seat instead of an Assembly seat, as he had previously announced.
Brown announced last week he will not seek re-election this year after 10 years of elected office in the Legislature -- six as an Assemblyman and four as state Senator -- saying it was time for a change for himself and the 2nd Legislative district.
His announcement set off a rush of discussions among both parties about potential candidates.
Others who have said they are considering a run are Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis. Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, in addition to Davis and LeFevre, said others who would make good candidates are announced Assembly candidate John Risley, a county commissioner; Commissioner Amy Gatto; former Assemblyman Vince Polistina; former Brigantine Mayor Phil Guenther; and former Egg Harbor Township Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough.
On the Democratic side, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, has said he is interested in running but has not yet made a decision. If he does that would also free up an Assembly seat for both seats to vie for, making for an even more expensive and hard fought election.
LeFevre was an elected official at the local and county level before serving in the Assembly from 1994 to 2002.
LeFevre also thanked Brown for his service to the County.
"Chris is smart, kind, caring, tenacious and a very good friend," LeFevre said. "He will be sorely missed."
Every seat in the state Legislature — 40 in the Senate and 80 in the Assembly — is on the ballot in 2021.
