LeFevre takes himself out of running for Brown's state Senate seat

After considering jumping back into electoral politics as a candidate after almost 20 years away, former Republican Assemblyman Ken LeFevre decided against seeking his party's nomination for the seat to be vacated by Sate Senator Chris Brown, R-Atlantic.

"My previous time in the legislature was very productive and rewarding but now my priorities are elsewhere," LeFevre wrote in an email message. "I must say, though, that I was quite flattered by the encouraging calls of support I received from many of my friends countywide."

The first to officially announce he will run Brown's seat is former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian, who said Thursday night he will seek the Senate seat instead of an Assembly seat, as he had previously announced.

Brown announced last week he will not seek re-election this year after 10 years of elected office in the Legislature -- six as an Assemblyman and four as state Senator -- saying it was time for a change for himself and the 2nd Legislative district.

His announcement set off a rush of discussions among both parties about potential candidates.