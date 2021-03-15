Learn the plant-based high-protein foods

• Tofu, edamame, tempeh: Originating from soybeans, they are a complete source of protein — and all are a good source of iron and calcium. Edamame are immature soybeans that need to be steamed or boiled and can be eaten on their own, served as a meat substitute, or added to salad or soups. Tofu, in a process similar to cheesemaking, is made by pressing together bean curds. Although it doesn’t have much taste, it quickly absorbs the flavor of the ingredients you add to it. There are so many ways to cook and use tofu. Tempeh is made by cooking and slightly fermenting mature soybeans prior to pressing them into a patty. Rich in probiotics, B vitamins, magnesium and phosphorus, there are many ways to incorporate it into a meal.