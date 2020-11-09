Laughter is good for your youth: Dr. Nina Radcliff

• Because laughter is contagious, surround yourself with those who laugh. And return the joy by sharing laughter.

• Practice laughing by beginning with a smile and then enact a laugh. Although it may feel contrived at first, with practice, it will likely become spontaneous.

• Enjoy children and pets. On average, children laugh 300 times a day, so join in! And, simple actions (and reactions) of pets are known to make people giggle, repeatedly.

• Look for the humor in situations and shift perspective. Especially when they are beyond your control. For instance, someone takes your parking place you circled around to get.

• Laugh at yourself. It helps take the pressure off and can lift spirits!

Adding little bursts of laughter is powerful. It helps to reduce your stress, improve your mood and boost your overall health and well-being in measurable ways. It’s just what this doctor orders!

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.

