Latest Monmouth poll says Kennedy leads Van Drew in Congressional Second District race

Two-thirds of voters were aware that Kennedy married into the famous political family from Massachusetts, and 60% said that connection had no impact on them, while 20% saw it as a positive and 17% as a negative.

The poll was conducted by telephone and online from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, with 588 registered district voters sampled from a voter list file, the institute said.

Thursday's debate is co-sponsored by NJTV, New Jersey’s public television network, and the Hughes Center. It will take place in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at the Stockton Atlantic City campus, but there will be no public audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groups oppose ballot question on redistricting

The League of Women Voters of New Jersey and its Fair Districts New Jersey group are urging voters to vote "no" on statewide Public Question 3, which would postpone redistricting for two years if U.S. Census data is not received by Feb. 15.

"While the public question is said to be in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s possible impact on the U.S. Census Bureau’s timeline for delivery of population counted to each state, the proposal goes too far and would be permanent," according to a League of Women Voters statement.