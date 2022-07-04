 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Largest NJ 4th of July parade break at full force in Smithville

GALLOWAY - The bright blue sky fit in nicely with the red, white and blue flags in the Smithville Square shopping center as the annual Fourth of July parade got underway.

Local fire departments, Mrs. New Jersey, patriotic marchers, classic sports car owners and more all snaked their way from Smithville Boulevard onto Moss Mill Road for the annual parade, ending at the historic Smithville village Monday morning.

"I just love the turnout. The turnouts of the people, the families, the children. I just love all of the veterans that are here that I support and are here to protect this country," said Donna Hurley, who lives in Atlantic County. Along with her red, white and blue dress were earrings in the shape of the a United States and an American flag pin.

Organizers said roughly 115 marching units and over 500 people marched in the parade. It is known to be the largest Fourth of July parade in New Jersey, based on the number of marching units. Crowds similar to pre-pandemic levels lined Smithville Boulevard on one side. Making the right hand turn onto Moss Mill Road, people dotted both sides of the street to watch the marchers. 

People are also reading…

"I think (the parade) is fantastic... The amount of people that come out to see the parade, that support everyone in the community I think is fantastic." Don Kliesch, of Smithville, and a member of the Elks 2845 chapter.

The chapter members were all wearing red shirts. Red was used to honor servicemen and women currently deployed.

The local Cub Scout Troop from Galloway Township was on hand as well. Dressed in their brown uniforms, they were there to show that the young troop is dedicated to showing their love for America.

"It's not about just being in the wild and just going camping. I'm looking forward to showing people that scouts is a thing, it's fun,  and you might be able to join," said Anthony, who was marching with his fellow Cub Scouts from their Galloway troop in the morning. It was his third time being at the parade 

The parade was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and outdoor gathering restrictions. On April 24, 2021 the township announced the cancellation of the 2021 parade. However, two weeks later, the township’s 4th of July Parade Committee voted to bring the parade back. Parade Committee Chairman Mike DiLullo said at the time Gov. Phil Murphy’s loosening of restrictions resulted in “extreme” interest in holding the parade after all.

The people at the parade were happy to celebrate a Fourth of July that felt normal for the first time since 2019.

"The Fourth of July means liberty. It means thinking about all of the people who fought so hard for this land and other countries to be free of oppression. God Bless America." Hurley said.

The weather was ideal for a parade. Temperatures were in the 70s, with dew points near the dry 50 degree mark at nearby Atlantic City International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
