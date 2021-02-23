Korngut, other Democrats back Lucide for Atlantic County Clerk

Former Democratic candidate for Atlantic County Executive Susan Korngut, of Northfield, and several other Democrats have endorsed Mico Lucide, the progressive candidate for Atlantic County Clerk.
Lucide is challenging incumbent Democratic Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan in the May primary. McGettigan has been criticized for sending the wrong ballots to 554 voters in Hamilton Township, affecting the District 3 commissioner race. A judge ruled a special election must be held for that seat as a result.
“Mico has the intelligence, passion, and common sense necessary to make the County Clerk’s Office work for all residents of Atlantic County,” said Korgnut in a campaign press release. “People are hungry for the kind of fresh, bold ideas and ethical leadership that he brings.”
The other Democrats who announced support for Lucide on Tuesday include 2018 Congressional candidate Tanzie Youngblood, of Woolwich in Gloucester County; 2019 Assembly candidate in the state's 9th legislative district Wayne Lewis, of Galloway Township; and community activist Irvin Moreno, according to a Lucide campaign press release.
The progressive group Our Revolution New Jersey has also endorsed Lucide, who has helped found a local chapter.
Lucide, a lifelong Atlantic County resident and IT professional, has said he would make the clerk's office focus more on educating voters, especially those from communities with traditionally low turnout rates.
He has also worked to eliminate the “county line” ballot design that he says allows county political bosses to give their favorite candidates first row placement on the ballot, which provides a huge advantage in getting elected.
He has joined a lawsuit suing McGettigan and several other clerks in the state to stop the practice.
Lucide is holding his first campaign fundraiser at 7 p.m. February 26, hosted by Korgnut. The virtual fundraiser will also include a Q&A with the candidate. More information about Lucide and his platform can be found at: www.lucideforclerk.com/ .
On the Republican side, Hammonton Councilman Joe Giralo has announced he will run for county clerk.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.