Korngut, other Democrats back Lucide for Atlantic County Clerk

Former Democratic candidate for Atlantic County Executive Susan Korngut, of Northfield, and several other Democrats have endorsed Mico Lucide, the progressive candidate for Atlantic County Clerk.

Lucide is challenging incumbent Democratic Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan in the May primary. McGettigan has been criticized for sending the wrong ballots to 554 voters in Hamilton Township, affecting the District 3 commissioner race. A judge ruled a special election must be held for that seat as a result.

“Mico has the intelligence, passion, and common sense necessary to make the County Clerk’s Office work for all residents of Atlantic County,” said Korgnut in a campaign press release. “People are hungry for the kind of fresh, bold ideas and ethical leadership that he brings.”

The other Democrats who announced support for Lucide on Tuesday include 2018 Congressional candidate Tanzie Youngblood, of Woolwich in Gloucester County; 2019 Assembly candidate in the state's 9th legislative district Wayne Lewis, of Galloway Township; and community activist Irvin Moreno, according to a Lucide campaign press release.

The progressive group Our Revolution New Jersey has also endorsed Lucide, who has helped found a local chapter.