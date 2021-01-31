 Skip to main content
Keep letter carrier, visitor safety in mind during snowstorm
Keep letter carrier, visitor safety in mind during snowstorm

Snow start times
Joe Martucci

The U.S. Postal Service is asking property owners to keep mail delivery staff's safety in mind during the expected winter storm.

Officials said in a statement Sunday that it's important to keep mailboxes, steps, and sidewalks clear of snow and ice, so letter carriers can deliver the mail without accident.

Taking steps to clear a safe path will also benefit others who visit, the Postal Service said.

Here's what property owners need to do, according to the Postal Service:

_ Clear enough snow and obstacles like trash cans from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail and drive away in a forward motion.

_ Remove snow and ice from walkways and steps and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

_ Clear overhead eaves and roofs of overhanging snow and ice to avoid debris falling on walkers.

--Michelle Brunetti Post

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

