Keep letter carrier, visitor safety in mind during snowstorm

The U.S. Postal Service is asking property owners to keep mail delivery staff's safety in mind during the expected winter storm.

Officials said in a statement Sunday that it's important to keep mailboxes, steps, and sidewalks clear of snow and ice, so letter carriers can deliver the mail without accident.

Taking steps to clear a safe path will also benefit others who visit, the Postal Service said.

Here's what property owners need to do, according to the Postal Service:

_ Clear enough snow and obstacles like trash cans from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail and drive away in a forward motion.

_ Remove snow and ice from walkways and steps and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

_ Clear overhead eaves and roofs of overhanging snow and ice to avoid debris falling on walkers.

--Michelle Brunetti Post

