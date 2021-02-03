Judge will rule within a week on Witherspoon appointment

The county Democratic Committee then appointed Witherspoon as interim commissioner, but the board has refused to seat her without a ruling from Marczyk.

The board's attorney Richard Andrien, on the other hand, argued that precedent does not hold because the cases are too different.

In the 2011 case cited by Bell, Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, D-Camden, Gloucester, was running for the first time in the district and won by more than 4,000 votes. She had her election decertified and a new election called because of a residency question.

There was no doubt Mosquera had won, Andrien said.

"The issue here, we know the number of disenfranchised voters exceeds the difference in the election. You can’t rely on it for determination of the winner but you can for incumbency? The analytical framework is not there."

The state Supreme Court ruled she was still the incumbent for purposes of appointing an interim assembly representative, since she was the certified winner for a time.

Mosquera won the special election and has been an assemblywoman since then. A federal court also established she was correct to run in 2011 because it was a redistricting year so one-year residency requirements were not in effect as districts were changing.