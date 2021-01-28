 Skip to main content
Judge stays special election in District 3 Atlantic County commissioner race
Andrew Parker and Thelma Witherspoon

2020 Atlantic County freeholder District 3 candidates Andrew Parker, left, and Thelma Witherspoon.

 Provided

A judge on Wednesday granted a stay of the special election in the District 3 Atlantic County Commissioners race until an appellate court rules on whether it is needed.

In an order issued late in the day, Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk granted Thelma Witherspoon's request for a stay, and stayed his own court orders dated Jan. 4 and Jan. 13, which set out scheduling for the special election for April 20.

Without the stay, the county would have had to prepare for and spend funds on a special election that might later be found by the appellate court to be unneeded.

Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, defeated Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, 15,034 to 14,748 in the November election.

But Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan had sent the wrong ballots to 338 people in the district, wrongfully preventing them from voting in the race. Since Witherspoon’s margin of 286 was smaller than the number of disenfranchised voters, the judge decertified her win and ordered the new election.

Witherspoon sued to stop the special election and have her win recertified.

A Feb. 3 hearing on a separate matter will go forward. That hearing before Marczyk will decide whether her party can appoint Witherspoon to be interim District 3 freeholder until either a special election is held or a judge determines one is not needed.

The Democrats, represented by attorney Colin Bell, have argued a Supreme Court precedent establishes the winner of an election as the incumbent, even if the certification of that candidate’s win is later reversed by a judge and a special election is called.

That gives the winner’s party the right to appoint the person of its choice to fill the seat until the special election. The Democrats have appointed Witherspoon as interim commissioner, but the commissioner board has declined to seat her.

Former counsel to the Board of Commissioners Roger Steedle advised the board it must get Marczyk's permission before seating her, since his existing orders did not address the issue. Steedle recently resigned from the board, which has hired a new counsel Richard Andrien.

