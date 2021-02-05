Judge denies Witherspoon request to join Atlantic County Commissioners

Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk late Friday denied Thelma Witherspoon's request to require the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners to seat her as interim District 3 commissioner.
The judge said a 2011 state Supreme Court decision that considered Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, D, Camden, Gloucester, as the incumbent, after the certification of her first election was reversed and a special election ordered by a judge, did not apply in this case.
Mosquera's election was reversed because of residency questions, but she won her first election by more than 4,000 votes. She later won the special election and a federal court ruled her residency was never a problem.
"The court is not persuaded by Plaintiff's argument that Ms. Witherspoon was 'the formerly successful candidate' or the 'incumbent' for the purposes of this case given that the court concluded the integrity of the election was compromised," Marczyk wrote in his decision.
"The court revoked the certificate of Thelma Witherspoon and declared a vacancy in the office -- not because she was an ineligible candidate, but rather because legal votes were rejected pursuant to (New Jersey law)," the judge wrote.
The ruling came well in advance of the next commissioners meeting Feb. 16.
Witherspoon, of Hamilton, defeated Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, 15,034 to 14,748 in the November election. But Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan sent the wrong ballots to 338 people in the district, wrongfully preventing them from voting in the race. Since Witherspoon’s margin of 286 was smaller than the number of disenfranchised voters, Marczyk decertified her win and ordered a new election.
The county Democratic Committee then appointed Witherspoon as interim commissioner, but the board has refused to seat her without a ruling from Marczyk.
The board’s attorney, Richard Andrien, on the other hand, argued Wednesday that precedent does not hold because the cases are too different.
Bell had argued that state Supreme Court precedent favors Witherspoon being appointed to the seat until a special election is held or an appellate court determines one is not needed. District 3 covers most of Egg Harbor Township and part of Hamilton Township.
Bell said the precedent establishes the winner of an election as the incumbent, even if the certification of that candidate’s win is later reversed by a judge and a special election is called, based on the Mosquera case.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
