Joe Martucci interviewed by California news outlet on Wharton State forest fire

  • 0
mullicariverfire-2-2.jpg

Sunday’s night sky turned orange and filled with smoke due to the blaze burning in Wharton State Forest.

 New Jersey Forest Fire Service, provided

The over 13,000 acre Wharton State Forest Fire earlier in the week has generated interest across the country, including in the notoriously fire prone state of California.

Heather Waldman, a meteorologist for KCRA -TV in Northern California, interviewed Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Gregory McLaughlin, Firewarden for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, on the blaze and what weather conditions caused it. 

McLaughlin said that this could be a busy summer fire season in New Jersey which is unusual when there is no drought. 

Meteorologist Joe Martucci reported how people smelled and saw smoke along the busy beaches in Atlantic City and Ocean City on June 19 to 20. 

