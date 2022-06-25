Joe Martucci interviewed by California news outlet on Wharton State forest fire

The over 13,000 acre Wharton State Forest Fire earlier in the week has generated interest across the country, including in the notoriously fire prone state of California.

Heather Waldman, a meteorologist for KCRA -TV in Northern California, interviewed Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Gregory McLaughlin, Firewarden for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, on the blaze and what weather conditions caused it.

McLaughlin said that this could be a busy summer fire season in New Jersey which is unusual when there is no drought.

Parts of Wharton State Forest reopen following wildfire Both the Atsion Recreation Area and Batsto Village reopened Wednesday morning now that a lar…

Meteorologist Joe Martucci reported how people smelled and saw smoke along the busy beaches in Atlantic City and Ocean City on June 19 to 20.

Wharton State Forest fire 95% contained A fire burning in Wharton State Forest was 95% contained as of late afternoon Tuesday, and f…

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.