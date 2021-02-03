Jesse Kurtz to run in 2nd legislative district GOP Assembly primary

Atlantic City's only Republican Councilman Jesse Kurtz announced Wednesday he will run in this year's GOP primary for the right to challenge incumbent Democrats for an Assembly seat in state legislative district 2.

Former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and longtime Atlantic County Commissioner John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, have also announced they will run in the GOP primary.

The 2nd legislative district covers much of Atlantic County.

The two winners will challenge incumbent Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic.

Kurtz, a technology professional, was born and raised in Atlantic City.

“I am born and raised in Atlantic City and now my wife and I are raising our family here. I have a proven ability to work beyond party lines to get things done and that’s what Trenton needs now more than ever,” Kurtz said in a written statement.

Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis said it's difficult for a Republican to get elected in Atlantic City.