Jesse Kurtz to run in 2nd legislative district GOP Assembly primary

Atlantic City's only Republican Councilman Jesse Kurtz announced Wednesday he will run in this year's GOP primary for the right to challenge incumbent Democrats for an Assembly seat in state legislative district 2.
Former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and longtime Atlantic County Commissioner John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, have also announced they will run in the GOP primary.
The 2nd legislative district covers much of Atlantic County.
The two winners will challenge incumbent Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic.
Kurtz, a technology professional, was born and raised in Atlantic City.
“I am born and raised in Atlantic City and now my wife and I are raising our family here. I have a proven ability to work beyond party lines to get things done and that’s what Trenton needs now more than ever,” Kurtz said in a written statement.
Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis said it's difficult for a Republican to get elected in Atlantic City.
"It’s hard enough to win as a Republican in Atlantic City once. Jesse has done it twice, which is a testament to his hard work," Davis said. "He’s been a leader among young Republicans and will take the fight to Mazzeo and Armato as a candidate for the Assembly."
Kurtz said the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Atlantic County and its hospitality-based economy hard.
Atlantic County has the largest year-over-year percentage decrease (34.2%) in employment of any large county in the nation, according to the statement.
“Our Governor continues to rule by ‘emergency’ Executive Orders. The people of New Jersey elected our Governor and Legislature to work through the challenging issues we are facing today. If our Governor wishes to enact restrictions that prevent people from providing for their families, he must work with the Legislature so there can be an honest debate about the detrimental impact his orders are having on communities like Atlantic City,” Kurtz said.
Kurtz has made restricting short term rentals like Airbnb a priority, and recently was successful in getting city council to pass ordinances to control their number and set regulations for them in his Chelsea neighborhood.
Kurtz ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Atlantic City in 2009, when he was defeated by Lorenzo Langford.
Follow the campaign on Facebook, and visit the website at KurtzForNJ.com
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
