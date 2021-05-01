Jeff Tittel retiring from Sierra Club, not from environmental advocacy

South Jersey readers will most remember him, perhaps, for his successfully fighting to close both the Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station in Lacey Township, and the B.L. England power plant in Upper Township. An opponent of all fossil fuels, he was also instrumental in stopping South Jersey Gas’s plans to build a natural gas pipeline through part of protected forest in the pinelands, so that the B.L. England plant could convert from coal and oil to natural gas.

Tittel came by his advocacy in a less common way than most Baby Boomers. Both his parents and grandparents were activists in labor, anti-war and other movements in North Jersey.

“I’m the conservative,” Tittel said. “In my family, I’m definitely a lot more conservative than my parents and grandparents.”

When he was 4, he participated in a sit-in at Woolworth’s, Tittel said. “It was 1961. I understood a lot of it — that it was about in the South, not everybody could sit at that lunch counter.”

The first environmental activism he participated in was on the first Earth Day, he said, when he organized fellow seventh graders in Hillside to help clean up the Elizabeth River.