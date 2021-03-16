‘It makes women feel less isolated:’ How the conversation around miscarriage and grief are changing

This is the last in a three-part series on breaking the stigma around talking about pregnancy loss.
Helen Goddard, 79, of Absecon, suffered her first miscarriage in 1965. She was 24.
“I had wanted a baby so badly,” she said.
She had two more miscarriages but eventually gave birth to two sons. When she had her miscarriages, she spoke about them to her husband, her parents and brother.
She’s also told her two sons, once they were old enough, about the losses.
“But I grieve still,” she said.
For her birthday this year in January, she was supposed to get a dog but received a letter from the breeder that the dog had died at five weeks old.
“That’s like a miscarriage,” she said, holding back tears. “I felt sad. I do feel sad. I feel sad that the dog died. It brings up loses that I had.”
But she finds it therapeutic to talk about all the losses she’s experienced.
Patricia Jaggie and Amanda Cottrell feel the same. Jaggie, 71, of Galloway Township, suffered a miscarriage in 1976. Cottrell, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, suffered a miscarriage this past June.
Jaggie has found that, through all of these years, it’s a gift to share with her children and grandchildren.
“It is part of their life and their existence,” she said. “Sadly, tragedy is a part of our existence, but resilience is part of human nature. I think that if I carried that sadness with me all throughout my 71 years, it would be a much heavier burden. Now I look at it and think in some ways I was given a gift in that I was able to share.”
Cottrell, who has three daughters, cremated Judah, her son she lost at 21 weeks pregnant. His remains are in a small, wooden urn that sits atop a shelf in her home. He is very much a part of the family.
“We took a family photo and we had his little (urn) with us,” she said. “On Christmas morning the girls were opening presents and they pulled over his little box and had him sit on the floor with us. It’s all really comfortable.”
For Cottrell, she’s found it helpful to share her story on Facebook. She hopes it can help another woman who experiences a loss.
“I feel healing in talking about it to people,” she said. “We definitely have a really strong community. We’re not hiding it. I make it known that I have another kid, he’s just not here.”
Ann Coyle, manager of Perinatal Bereavement Programs at Virtua Health, said social media has played a part with different support groups that help women come together to share experiences and ideas.
Coyle runs two different support groups, one for pregnancy and infant loss and the other for rainbow babies, which is a pregnancy after a loss.
“Women are extremely nervous during their next pregnancy and think that something’s going to go wrong, so we support them throughout that pregnancy,” she said.
The question of when to announce a pregnancy is very individual, experts say. If women don’t announce a pregnancy and they lose it, then they don’t have to announce the loss, again possibly suffering with grief in silence. But experts say they have seen a shift in women being more open with their grief.
“People will say all the wrong things, because they don’t know what to say,” Coyle said. “But if they don’t tell anyone, then it’s truly suffering in silence. There’s good and bad on both sides.”
But today, women can better educate themselves with the help of the internet and finding resources, experts say. They’re more open about loss because it’s easier to find help, and support, than it was 50 years ago.
“I wouldn’t trust Dr. Google all the way, but (women) are starting to advocate a lot for themselves,” Coyle said.
Nicole DeCicco, nurse manager of maternal child health at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, said the conversation around miscarriage is getting better because society has become more transparent.
“It’s more acceptable to talk about everything,” she said. “This is good, because it makes women feel less isolated.”
DeCicco, who suffered her own miscarriage at 23 weeks, said acknowledging other people’s emotions, and not dismissing them, has become the social norm.
The medical community is helping break the stigma of suffering in silence, as well.
At Shore, a policy change that went into effect in early 2020 admits women who suffered a miscarriage after 15 weeks into the Maternal Child Health floor. If it’s less than 15 weeks, the maternal health team comes to the patient in the emergency or operating rooms. Patients no longer have to be cared for solely in the emergency room by emergency room staff.
Not only should we support women in their grief, we should also seek to educate and support medical professionals to have those conversations with their patients, said Joey Miller, a Chicago-based psychotherapist who specializes in reproductive psychology, trauma and loss.
While not every obstetrician should become a psychotherapist, she said it’s key for them to point women to resources and to let them know they’re not alone.
“A women’s grief usually outweighs and outlasts the depth and duration of society’s sympathy,” she said. “We need to continue to be present in the days and the weeks following the loss, when these women really hit rock bottom, to start putting the pieces back together. And the pieces won’t exactly fit like they did before.”
A quick internet search generates dozens of support groups both nationally and regionally showing how accessible help can be in 2021.
Miller’s biggest message is there is life beyond loss and that women can heal. Experts all agree that the best support one can give to a woman grieving a loss is to just listen.
“Sometimes sitting with the hard truth and giving our presence and our unconditional support is one of the greatest gifts we can offer,” she said. “As uncomfortable as people are around that woman, the reality is there is no one more uncomfortable than her. She just lost her baby. There is nothing we can do to fix or to change that, and sometimes we just need to acknowledge that.”
On Valentine’s Day, Cottrell found out she was expecting again. She’s excited, nervous and scared, but refuses to live in fear.
Her rainbow baby will never replace Judah.
“No matter how far along you are, a miscarriage is a miscarriage. It’s equally devastating,” she said. “Judah’s name is a name that will always be signed on a card.”
