‘It makes women feel less isolated:’ How the conversation around miscarriage and grief are changing

“It is part of their life and their existence,” she said. “Sadly, tragedy is a part of our existence, but resilience is part of human nature. I think that if I carried that sadness with me all throughout my 71 years, it would be a much heavier burden. Now I look at it and think in some ways I was given a gift in that I was able to share.”

Cottrell, who has three daughters, cremated Judah, her son she lost at 21 weeks pregnant. His remains are in a small, wooden urn that sits atop a shelf in her home. He is very much a part of the family.

“We took a family photo and we had his little (urn) with us,” she said. “On Christmas morning the girls were opening presents and they pulled over his little box and had him sit on the floor with us. It’s all really comfortable.”

For Cottrell, she’s found it helpful to share her story on Facebook. She hopes it can help another woman who experiences a loss.

“I feel healing in talking about it to people,” she said. “We definitely have a really strong community. We’re not hiding it. I make it known that I have another kid, he’s just not here.”