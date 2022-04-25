Irish-based energy company announces business plans in New Jersey

Applegreen, which operates electric vehicle charging stations, pledged to make Glen Rock, Bergen County, home of its first American travel headquarters.

The businesses deal is a nearly $126 million investment, Gov. Phil Murphy's office said.

Murphy made the announcement while visiting Ireland, where he said he is touting New Jersey as a place to expand businesses to the U.S. to make the state's economy more prosperous in the coming years.

Murphy lauded Applegreen’s commitment, saying its investment is key to providing New Jerseyans with top travel infrastructure.

The company, according to its website, strives to be a pillar for achieving net-zero emissions in its operations by 2030 and become carbon-neutral by 2050.

The headquarters would create 100 good-paying jobs starting out, Murphy said in a tweet.

The Irish-founded company already has its footing in New Jersey, having obtained the concession for 21 service plazas across the state last summer, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Applegreen is the largest highway service plaza operator in the U.S., operating more than 250 sites across 18 states, including New Jersey. The plazas focus on providing charging stations for electric vehicle users, the governor's office said.

The company became privatized in March 2021 through a partnership with its founders and Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, which is a top investor in American infrastructure assets.

The company will redevelop New Jersey’s 21 on-highway service plazas that will render 800 new jobs in the future. The first two redevelopments, at the Woodrow Wilson and Molly Pitcher travel plazas, are expected to be completed Independence Day weekend, the governor's office said.

“We are thrilled to announce our new Travel Plaza Headquarters in Glen Rock, New Jersey,” Elizabeth Pierce, president of Applegreen USA Operations, said in a statement Monday. “Northern New Jersey proved an ideal location for our headquarters, as it is centrally located amidst many states in which we operate, is close to several major airports, and offers top talent for our rapidly growing business."

Murphy said earlier Monday he's embarking on the trip to pitch New Jersey as the place to do business. He also said he's planning on having discussions on higher education with Irish officials.

Murphy lauded New Jersey's business incentives and workforce while announcing the partnership, saying they've resulted in nearly $300 million in direct investments in the Garden State from Irish-based firms over the past five years.

"We hold values of equity and equality of opportunity, of hard work, and of the belief of the American Dream," Murphy said. "We know that that resonates not just around the kitchen table, but also around corporate conference room tables."

Making New Jersey more environmentally friendly has been one of Murphy's prioritizes since taking office. He's worked on his goal of making New Jersey fully carbon-free by 2050 while attracting high-paying jobs doing so, the governor's office said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

