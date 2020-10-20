'Independence is key' for blind voters who get demonstration of specialized voting machines

If a person has fine-motor difficulties from a disease like Parkinson's or a broken arm, for example, and cannot fill out the small ovals necessary for paper ballots, the machine is available. It also can operate as a regular machine for those who do not have vision loss.

"To use the machine, a voter must sign a certification at the poll that your disability prevents you from voting a paper ballot," Bugdon said. "Board workers will contact the Board of Elections first to make sure they haven't received a mail-in-ballot for you."

She said the certification becomes a legal document, and poll workers cannot question it.

Leon Braithwaite, of Atlantic City, helped Ravasio understand what might be confusing to blind people. Ravasio described the buttons as either round, triangular or square, but Braithwaite pointed out all of the buttons had circular indents at the centers. So people need to take time to feel the entire surface and the outline of all of the shapes, he said.

Machine technician Diana Pineda, of Atlantic City, said the machines will be in each of 74 polling places in Atlantic County.

Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that the Nov. 3 election be conducted mostly via mail-in ballots, and that every registered voter automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot.

