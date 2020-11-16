Incumbent Atlantic freeholders, Witherspoon lead after most provisionals counted

Some people had not voted in at least two presidential elections, so were considered inactive voters. So their votes cannot be counted, but their attempt to vote in this election has reactivated their registration so they can vote in future elections, Caterson said.

Others were rejected for being registered out of county, and even a few voted here despite being registered in other states.

All those whose ballots were rejected will get letters explaining why, she said.

Several hundred people — exact counts will be available later — voted in the wrong polling place, and their votes must be rejected for some local elections, but will be counted for the rest of the ballot.

"In Atlantic City, many people voted in Ward 2 where there was a council race," Caterson said, but lived in a different ward. "We accepted their ballot but rejected the vote for councilperson."

Now all those ballots cannot be scanned to be counted, but must be hand counted.

"There are hundreds of them," Caterson said. "It will take most of (Monday)."