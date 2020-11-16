 Skip to main content
Incumbent Atlantic freeholders, Witherspoon lead after most provisionals counted
Incumbent Atlantic freeholders, Witherspoon lead after most provisionals counted

John Risley and Caren Fitzpatrick

Atlantic County Freeholders Caren Fitzpatrick and John Risley Jr.

Atlantic County Freeholders John Risley, a Republican, and Democrat Caren Fitzpatrick remain in the lead, after the Atlantic County Board of Elections on Sunday counted about 8,000 provisional ballots cast in the Nov. 3 election.

Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Egg Harbor Township, widened her lead to 278 votes in the District 3 Freeholder race against Republican Egg Harbor Township Committeeman Andrew Parker, with the counting of the bulk of provisional ballots. But the two are still separated by few enough votes that a special election may have to be called, because County Clerk Ed McGettigan sent the incorrect ballots to 554 votes in the Hamilton Township section of the district.

The provisional ballots, the paper ballots filled out by voters at the polls on Election Day, are the last to be counted. They need to be investigated for things such as ensuring the voters have not also sent in vote-by-mail ballots. The investigation is done by the Superintendent of Elections office before the ballots are sent to the board of elections to be tallied. 

There were more than 9,000 provisional ballots voted at the polls in the county. At its special meeting Sunday, the board rejected several hundred, said Chair Lynn Caterson.

"A lot of people registered to vote late," Caterson said.

So their votes were rejected for this election, but those people will be able to vote in future elections. The late registrations happened in groups, so Caterson believes someone was organizing a voter registration drive but missed the deadline.

Some people had not voted in at least two presidential elections, so were considered inactive voters. So their votes cannot be counted, but their attempt to vote in this election has reactivated their registration so they can vote in future elections, Caterson said.

Others were rejected for being registered out of county, and even a few voted here despite being registered in other states.

All those whose ballots were rejected will get letters explaining why, she said.

Several hundred people — exact counts will be available later — voted in the wrong polling place, and their votes must be rejected for some local elections, but will be counted for the rest of the ballot.

"In Atlantic City, many people voted in Ward 2 where there was a council race," Caterson said, but lived in a different ward. "We accepted their ballot but rejected the vote for councilperson."

Now all those ballots cannot be scanned to be counted, but must be hand counted.

"There are hundreds of them," Caterson said. "It will take most of (Monday)."

There were also many more signature issues that have to be resolved through "cure letters." Voters whose signatures did not match those on file, or who forgot to sign their ballot, will be asked to provide an updated signature and proof of identity. The board of elections must receive the updated signature and proof of identity by Wednesday, but voters can fax or email the necessary information, Caterson said.

More than 1,700 such "cure" letters had already gone out to vote-by-mail voters, and more than 500 had come back with needed information, officials have said.

Freeholder District 3 covers most of Egg Harbor Township and some of Hamilton Township.

The county clerk's office has said the State Voter Registration System generated the wrong ballots for 554 voters in Hamilton Township. Some included the District 3 race and should not have, others omitted it but should have included it.

At a hearing with Assignment Judge Julio Mendez on Nov. 2, the judge said he will decide the need for a special election based on whether someone wins District 3 by a large enough margin to erase the effect of the mistake. Complicating the issue is the fact that Witherspoon's lead is greater than 554 among Hamilton voters, while Parker's greater support comes from Egg Harbor Township voters.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Atlantic County Freeholder race

At-Large Race as of Nov. 15

Incumbents

Dem. Caren Fitzpatrick total 67,153, provisional 4,066

Rep. John Risley total 66,070, provisional 2,847

Challengers

Dem. Celeste Fernandez total 65,602, provisional 4,071

Rep. James Toto total 64,216, provisional 2,774

District 3

Dem. Thelma Witherspoon total 14,949, provisional 904

Rep. Andrew Parker total 14,671, provisional 642

