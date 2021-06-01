In your town

Youth soccer camp for girls: A four-day soccer camp for girls ages 8-14 who want to learn the fundamentals of soccer will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 21-24 at the Egg Harbor Township High School athletic fields. The camp is run by coach Christian Wiech and the assistant coaches of the Egg Harbor Township High School girls’ soccer program. High School senior members of the EHTHS girls soccer team will serve as junior coaches under the coaching staff and act as role models of sportsmanship and teamwork for participants. Camp will be organized into daily skill focuses with a snack break followed by small-sided games. Awards to be given out upon completion of camp. The cost is $125 per participant with a $10 discount if you sign up before May 31. Each additional participating family member is $75. The fee includes a Soccer Spirit Gear T-shirt. For information, visit oncoursesystems.com/school/webpage/11191365/1140573 or email wiechc@eht.k12.nj.us.