In your town

Absecon
Blood drive: The Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone who donates will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video in honor of the new series "I Know What You Did Last Summer." And through Nov. 23, donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Homeowners Association food drive: The second annual Margate Homeowners Association Food Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21 outside of Casel's Supermarket at 8008 Ventnor Ave. Members will collect canned, bottled or bags of food to donate to the Food Pantry at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. For information, call the JFS offices at 609-822-1108.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman's Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month's book is "The Comyn's Curse," by M. MacKinnon. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Coat and blanket drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting coats, gloves, blankets, sweaters and other cold weather items for the Ecumenical Clothes Closet. Donations may be brought to the office at 405 22nd St. through Nov. 24. Place items in a plastic bag. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
Sea Isle City
Holiday beach tags: Limited edition 2022 holiday beach tags go on sale Monday, Nov. 15 at the pre-season rate of $20 each. Purchases can be made at the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., during regular business hours, cash or checks only. The beach tag vending machine in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., is accessible 24-hours a day and accepts cash only. For more information, call 609-263-8687.
Somers Point
Live music at the firehouse: Fire Company No. 1 on Bethel Road hosts live music and dancing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. A different live musical duo is featured each week. Admission is $10 and includes light snacks, music, social and some line dancing. Singles and couples are welcome. For more information, call Rita Voli at 609-408-3619.
Vineland
Christmas parade: Main Street Vineland seeks vendors, participants, volunteers and sponsors for the annual Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade to take place 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 on Landis Avenue. The rain date is Sunday, Nov. 28. This year's theme is “An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave.” Trophies will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners in both the “Large Float” and “Petite Float” categories. The parade will proceed through the downtown toward Myrtle Street and will be preceded by a holiday-related performance by members of the Vineland Regional Dance Company. COVID-related safety measures will be in place. Registration to participate in the parade is needed by Nov. 19. Call 856-794-8653 or visit theave.biz, or visit iacebook.
