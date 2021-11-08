In your town

Somers Point

Live music at the firehouse: Fire Company No. 1 on Bethel Road hosts live music and dancing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. A different live musical duo is featured each week. Admission is $10 and includes light snacks, music, social and some line dancing. Singles and couples are welcome. For more information, call Rita Voli at 609-408-3619.

Christmas parade: Main Street Vineland seeks vendors, participants, volunteers and sponsors for the annual Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade to take place 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 on Landis Avenue. The rain date is Sunday, Nov. 28. This year's theme is “An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave.” Trophies will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners in both the “Large Float” and “Petite Float” categories. The parade will proceed through the downtown toward Myrtle Street and will be preceded by a holiday-related performance by members of the Vineland Regional Dance Company. COVID-related safety measures will be in place. Registration to participate in the parade is needed by Nov. 19. Call 856-794-8653 or visit theave.biz, or visit iacebook.