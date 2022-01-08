In your town

Absecon St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. Purchase one ticket for $51 and get 52 chances to win. If you win once, you go back in for a chance to win again. Drawings occur every Tuesday in the Parish Office. All proceeds benefit the church. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.
Bridgeton
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Margate Beth El Synagogue Movie Day: The public is invited to view the film “News of the World” 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave. Admission is $5 and includes snacks. Proof of vaccination is required to attend. For more information or to register, call 609-823-2725.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “Hemingway: A Life Without Consequences” by James R. Mellow. If interested in attending, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Coffee With Cops: The Police Department will host a Coffee with Cops from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at New York Cafe and Grill, 928 Haven Ave. The public is invited to discuss any thoughts or questions on local policing and other topics with the department’s Community Policing Unit. The program is designed to help officers and community members connect in an informal setting. New York Cafe and Grill will provide free coffee to all who attend. For more information, contact Patrolman John Davis at 609-525-9142 or JDavisIV@ocnj.us.
Sea Isle City
AARP bus trips: AARP Chapter 710 offers theater outings via motor coach transportation. Costs include admission to the show, transportation and lunch. Jan. 26: “Beehive – the 60’s Musical” at Dutch Apple Theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, $103 per person; Feb. 23: “High School Reunion – an 80’s Mystery” at Mount Hope Winery in Manheim, Pennsylvania, $98 per person; April 5: “Sherlock Returns” at Hunterdon Hills Playhouse in Hampton, $105 per person. To buy tickets for any of these bus trips, call Eileen Hagan at 609-412-3197.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.