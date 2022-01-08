In your town

Coffee With Cops: The Police Department will host a Coffee with Cops from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at New York Cafe and Grill, 928 Haven Ave. The public is invited to discuss any thoughts or questions on local policing and other topics with the department’s Community Policing Unit. The program is designed to help officers and community members connect in an informal setting. New York Cafe and Grill will provide free coffee to all who attend. For more information, contact Patrolman John Davis at 609-525-9142 or JDavisIV@ocnj.us.