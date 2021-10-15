In your town

Linwood
Football game postponed: Mainland Regional High School’s scheduled football game and its veterans tribute scheduled for Friday will not take place, according to the school.
Northfield
Library book sale: The Otto Bruyns Public Library at 241 W. Mill Road will host its fall book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Hardcovers are $1, paperbacks 50¢ and children’s books are four $1. Cash only. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Somers Point
Sub sale: American Legion Auxiliary Post 352 will hold a sub sale beginning 11 a.m. Saturday at First and Pennsylvania avenues. Sandwiches are $6 each.
Stafford Township
High school presents “Clue”: The Southern Regional Theatre Company will stage the comedy/mystery “Clue,” 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday at the high school’s Joseph P. Echle Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and available at srsdtheater.com or at the door before each performance beginning at 6 p.m.
Vineland
Happy Bottoms Diaper Drive: The Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., is collecting diapers and baby wipes through Saturday. The donations will be used to help form the first diaper bank in Cumberland County, organized by Gateway Community Action Partnership. Donations can be dropped off on the first floor of the library during business hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
West Cape May
Borough yard sale: The community is invited to participate in a borough-wide yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will be held rain or shine. The sale is sponsored by the Environmental Commission, there are no fees or permits needed. Sellers are encouraged to put a sign at the end of their street to point the way. Register at Borough Hall or call 609-884-1005, ext. 100. Also, a community bulk trash pickup is scheduled for Oct. 20. For information, visit the Public Works Department at westcapemay.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.