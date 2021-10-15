In your town

 Skip to main content
Linwood

Football game postponed: Mainland Regional High School’s scheduled football game and its veterans tribute scheduled for Friday will not take place, according to the school.

Northfield

Library book sale: The Otto Bruyns Public Library at 241 W. Mill Road will host its fall book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Hardcovers are $1, paperbacks 50¢ and children’s books are four $1. Cash only. For information, call 609-646-4476.

Somers Point

Sub sale: American Legion Auxiliary Post 352 will hold a sub sale beginning 11 a.m. Saturday at First and Pennsylvania avenues. Sandwiches are $6 each.

Stafford Township

High school presents “Clue”: The Southern Regional Theatre Company will stage the comedy/mystery “Clue,” 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday at the high school’s Joseph P. Echle Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and available at srsdtheater.com or at the door before each performance beginning at 6 p.m.

Vineland

Happy Bottoms Diaper Drive: The Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., is collecting diapers and baby wipes through Saturday. The donations will be used to help form the first diaper bank in Cumberland County, organized by Gateway Community Action Partnership. Donations can be dropped off on the first floor of the library during business hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

West Cape May

Borough yard sale: The community is invited to participate in a borough-wide yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will be held rain or shine. The sale is sponsored by the Environmental Commission, there are no fees or permits needed. Sellers are encouraged to put a sign at the end of their street to point the way. Register at Borough Hall or call 609-884-1005, ext. 100. Also, a community bulk trash pickup is scheduled for Oct. 20. For information, visit the Public Works Department at westcapemay.com.

