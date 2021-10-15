In your town

Happy Bottoms Diaper Drive: The Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., is collecting diapers and baby wipes through Saturday. The donations will be used to help form the first diaper bank in Cumberland County, organized by Gateway Community Action Partnership. Donations can be dropped off on the first floor of the library during business hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.