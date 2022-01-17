In your town

Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.

MLK ceremony: The community is invited to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a ceremony at noon at the Ocean City Music Pier. One of the highlights will be the recitation of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech by the Rev. Gregory Johnson. The event will be followed by a complimentary soul food buffet luncheon in the Music Pier solarium. The Martin Luther King Community Services Awards will be presented to OCNJ CARE volunteer and benefactor Bill McGinnity, the Rev. Drena Garrett of St. James AME Church, and Greater Ocean City Theatre Company Artistic Director Michael Hartman. Students from grades 7 and 8 at the Ocean City Intermediate School will be honored for their winning essays on the influence of Dr. King. Free parking will be available in the municipal lots on Moorlyn Terrace, Eighth Street and Ninth Street.