In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. Purchase one ticket for $51 and get 52 chances to win. If you win once, you go back in for a chance to win again. Drawings occur every Tuesday in the Parish Office. All proceeds benefit the church. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.
Atlantic City
Boys & Girls Club speaker series: Chris Singleton, former professional baseball outfielder, a sportscaster and inspirational speaker, will kick off the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City’s Unity Speaker Series on Jan. 24. The program will host Club Kids, in person, from 5 to 7 p.m. Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available. Singleton’s talk will also be simultaneously livestreamed free for the community. For more details, visit acbgc.org or the organization’s Eventbrite and Facebook pages.
Barnegat Township
Winter arts display at library: The works of 11 brush-and-canvas artists from Pine Shores Art Association are exhibited through January and February at the Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch, at 112 Burr St. The exhibit, themed “Winter Wonderland,” represents the artists’ perspectives of winter and nature. The works will include paintings and clay crafts by Mary Walker-Baptiste and Linda Saladino; paintings by Nancy Glines, Lonny Hall, Paul Hartelius, Margaret Hartwell, Suzi Hoffman, Kimberly Measure, Shelly C Ristow, Barbara Whelan and Nadine Yura; clay creations by Alexandra Smith and Mary Kate Fogel; and verse by Louis Baptiste. Participating artists will discuss the exhibit, and their creative processes, in a video to be featured on OCL’s YouTube channel, Spotify, and at theoceancountylibrary.org. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Egg Harbor Township
Democratic Club meeting: The EHT Democratic Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Tuesdays via Zoom, and at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive once COVID-19 gathering restrictions are lifted. To join the mailing list, email ehtdems@gmail.com or visit the facebook page.
Hammonton
Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “Hemingway: A Life Without Consequences” by James R. Mellow. If interested in attending, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Ocean City
MLK ceremony: The community is invited to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a ceremony at noon at the Ocean City Music Pier. One of the highlights will be the recitation of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech by the Rev. Gregory Johnson. The event will be followed by a complimentary soul food buffet luncheon in the Music Pier solarium. The Martin Luther King Community Services Awards will be presented to OCNJ CARE volunteer and benefactor Bill McGinnity, the Rev. Drena Garrett of St. James AME Church, and Greater Ocean City Theatre Company Artistic Director Michael Hartman. Students from grades 7 and 8 at the Ocean City Intermediate School will be honored for their winning essays on the influence of Dr. King. Free parking will be available in the municipal lots on Moorlyn Terrace, Eighth Street and Ninth Street.
Sea Isle City
2022 beach tags on sale: Beach tags are available at the pre-season rate of $20 each at following locations: Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, only cash or checks accepted; Municipal Tax Office, second floor of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or the beach tag vending machine, lobby of City Hall, accessible 24-hours a day, cash only. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Girl Scout cookies for sale: Girl Scout Troop 41012 will sell cookies outside the Welcome Center at 300 JFK Blvd. on Saturdays through February, weather permitting, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per box. For information, call 609-374-6208.
Kittens up for adoption: Sea Isle City Cats — aka SOS Cats — has a litter of kittens in need of good homes or foster care until permanent homes can be found. SOS also has several cats who need foster care. Kitten food and monetary donations will be welcomed. Call Kathy G at 609-675-0421 for information.
Somers Point
Live music at the firehouse: Fire Company No. 1 on Bethel Road hosts live music and dancing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. A different live musical duo is featured each week. Admission is $10 and includes light snacks, music, social and some line dancing. Singles and couples are welcome. For more information, call Rita Voli at 609-408-3619.
Surf City Lighting installation begins at library: The Long Beach Island Branch of the Ocean County Library will be closed for two weeks from Jan. 14 and will operate via door-side service while a new lighting system is installed in the building. Library patrons who need to access computers and full library services may visit the Stafford Branch, 129 N. Main St., Manahawkin. For information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org.
