In your town

ABSECON
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP Garden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
CAPE MAY
Independence Day Parade returns: The traditional Independence Day Parade will step off at noon Saturday. Lineup is 11 a.m. on New Jersey and Philadelphia avenues. The parade travels down Beach Avenue from Philadelphia to Patterson avenues. New this year will be a Best Decorated contest. Participants are encouraged to decorate their golf cart, bicycle or baby carriage in red, white and blue for a chance to win a prize. Anyone interested in participating should contact the Cape May Department of Civic Affairs at 609-884-9565 before June 30. For information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.
LINWOOD
Cannabis meeting: The city will hold a public meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to seek input for specific restrictions about how marijuana is grown, sold and used within the municipality. Residents are welcome to comment during the meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall. Anyone who cannot attend the session can submit comments in advance at mcole@linwoodcity.org.
NORTHFIELD
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
OCEAN CITY
Vendors wanted for flea market: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., will hold a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28. Vendor space is available at $25 for one parallel parking space or two perpendicular spaces. For a reservation form and more information, call the church office at 609-399-1019.
Summer Youth Rowing Camp: The Ocean City High School Crew Boosters invites ages 12 to 14 from the Ocean City and Upper Township area to a Summer Youth Rowing Camp. There are four weekly sessions: July 5-8; July 12-15; July 19-22 and July 26-29. Camps will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the new Boathouse in Upper Township. The fee is $200 per week per camper; $150 for each additional camper in the same family. Register for all four sessions and the fourth week is free. For more information, email occrewcamp@gmail.com.
SEA ISLE CITY
Family Fun Night: Children and families can attend a free character show, DJ dance party and fun activities from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30 at Excursion Park. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Farmers market: The Chamber of Commerce hosts a farmers market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 7 at Excursion Park, weather permitting. Shoppers can purchase fresh produce, crafts and specialty items. For information, call 609-263-9090.
SOMERS POINT
Live music at the firehouse: Fire Company No. 1 on Bethel Road hosts live music and dancing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. A different live musical duo is featured each week. Admission is $10 and includes light snacks, music, social and some line dancing. Singles and couples are welcome. For more information, call Rita Voli at 609-408-3619.
TUCKERTON
Manna farmers market: Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. hosts a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday through summer. For information, call 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
VINELAND
Class of 1980 reunion: The Vineland High School Class of 1980 will hold its 40th anniversary reunion Sept. 18 at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave. Members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 are also welcome to attend. The reunion was postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration and cocktail hour is from 6 to 7 p.m.; a cash bar is from 6 to 10 p.m. with dinner buffet and dancing. Reservations are $70 per person. Visit https://classof80vhs.com. For details, email classof80vhs@gmail.com.
