In your town

LINWOOD

Cannabis meeting: The city will hold a public meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to seek input for specific restrictions about how marijuana is grown, sold and used within the municipality. Residents are welcome to comment during the meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall. Anyone who cannot attend the session can submit comments in advance at mcole@linwoodcity.org.

NORTHFIELD

Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.

OCEAN CITY

Vendors wanted for flea market: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., will hold a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28. Vendor space is available at $25 for one parallel parking space or two perpendicular spaces. For a reservation form and more information, call the church office at 609-399-1019.