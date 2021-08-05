In your town

Absecon
Elco named Citizen of the Year: Peter Elco has been chosen as the 2021 Absecon Citizen of the Year. The former longtime mayor was selected by a panel of all past honorees. The award is non-partisan and is given annually based on the nominee’s contribution to the city and the Atlantic County community. It is sponsored by a committee of the Absecon Republican Club. A celebration dinner will be Aug. 30 at Villa Rifici with social time at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. For reservations and more information, contact Sandy at Sandy208@verizon.net.
Atlantic City
“Live Well AC Farmers Market”: Absecon Lighthouse will host a free community event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22 with Sea Goddess Healing Arts LLC. There will be fresh local produce, artisan creations, healing artists, live music and sunrise painting space for artists. Vending spaces are free. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Atlantic City Arts Foundation will host 48 Blocks AC 2021, featuring demonstrations, workshops, performances and art exhibitions. For vendor information, email seagoddesshealingarts@gmail.com or visit abseconlighthouse.org
Bridgeton
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Cape May
Blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God, 1068 Seashore Road. Donors will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Get more details at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767.
Egg Harbor Township
Rhythm in the Park music series: Free concerts are performed from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 27 at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. The tentative schedule is: Aug. 6: Duck & Cover; Aug. 13: The Remedy Band; Aug. 20: The Rhythm Wranglers; Aug. 27: Big Daddy Duo. For more information, call 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Galloway Township
Galloway Green Market: Shop for locally grown produce from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road. For information, call 609-748-8999 or visit HistoricSmithville.com.
Margate
Free movies on the beach: Families are invited to view flicks on a digital screen on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, behind the Martin Bloom Pavilion, Thursdays at 7 p.m. Rain date is the following day. Tentatively scheduled: The Goonies. For information, visit MargateHasMore.com
Northfield
Beth Israel hosts school supply drive: The community is invited to bring donations of new school supplies for local children in need to Beth Israel synagogue at 2501 Shore Road. Supplies will be collected during business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays though Thursdays, through Aug. 12. For more information, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
Ocean City
Vendors wanted for flea market: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., will hold a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28. Vendor space is available at $25 for one parallel parking space or two perpendicular spaces. For a reservation form and more information, call the church office at 609-399-1019.
Pleasantville Sunset jazz fest: Mayor Judy Ward announces the city’s Sunset Jazz Festival will be held 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Lakes Bay Marina, 341 E. Bayview Ave. The free event features Eddie Morgan and REK’D 4 Jazz, featuring vocalist Darchele Todd. Food will be available for purchase from Soul Grill on Wheels. Bring a chair or blanket. There will be a raffle at the event featuring an item donated by Art Handler’s Appliance Center. All proceeds will benefit PEPP, which supports community events. Sea Isle City
Casino Night: The Ocean City Parent-Teacher Association will host “A Night in Monte Carlo” fundraiser Aug. 25 at the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City. The event will include casino games, door prizes, raffles, auctions, music, hors d’oeuvres and more. Proceeds benefit educational enhancements for students provided by the OCPTA. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, email OCNJPTA@gmail.com or call Kristy at 609-374-6208. Somers Point Acme Give Back bag program benefits AMVETS: The Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program has named AMVETS of New Jersey in Somers Point as the beneficiary for the month of August. For every $3 reusable bag purchased in the store, Acme will donate $1 to the nonprofit veterans organization. The promotion does not apply to the plastic bags used at check-out. Vineland Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com. Wildwood Farmers market: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. The market features more than 60 vendors. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com. Woodbine New location for mobile vaccine clinic: The Cape May County Department of Health moved its free vaccine clinic to a mobile unit at the Ambulance Corps Building, 517 DeHirsch Blvd. COVID-19 shots will be given to walk-ins from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 and 26. For more information, call 609-465-1187.
