In your town

Millville Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the clubhouse at 300 E St. This month’s book is “Finding Dorothy” by Elizabeth Letts. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434. New Gretna Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210. Ocean City Food is Love food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is kicking off its 2022 Food Is Love drive and collecting donations through Feb. 28. The drive will collect nonperishable food items, laundry and dish detergent, as well as Shoprite and ACME gift cards, which will be donated to the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in Ocean City to provide for local needy families. Bring donations to Ocean City Board of Realtors, 405 22nd St.; Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, 109 34th St. and 901 Simpson Ave.; RE/MAX at The Shore, 3301 Bay Ave.; Fox Real Estate, 894 Brighton by the Beach; Monihan Realty, 717 Battersea Road and 3201 Central Ave.; or to Long & Foster Real Estate, 14 E. 9th St. For more information or a complete list of items needed, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com. Sea Isle City 2022 beach tags on sale: Beach tags are available at the pre-season rate of $20 each at following locations: Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, only cash or checks accepted; Municipal Tax Office, second floor of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or the beach tag vending machine, lobby of City Hall, accessible 24-hours a day, cash only. For information, call 609-263-8687. Fingerprinting service: The Police Department provides a free ink card fingerprinting service as a courtesy to Sea Isle City residents, property owners and businesses. Once the ink fingerprints are taken, the officer will sign the card and return it to the owner. Police will not retain a copy of the fingerprints, nor conduct any background checks. The service is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Police Headquarters, however, other times are available upon request. To reserve an appointment, call 609-263-4311, ext. 0. AARP bus trips: AARP Chapter 710 offers theater outings via motor coach transportation. Costs include admission to the show, transportation and lunch. Rescheduled from Feb. 23 to March 9: “High School Reunion – an 80’s Mystery” at Mount Hope Winery in Manheim, Pennsylvania, $98 per person; April 5: “Sherlock Returns” at Hunterdon Hills Playhouse in Hampton, $105 per person. To buy tickets for any of these bus trips, call Eileen Hagan at 609-412-3197. Stafford Township SRHS hosts Color Guard competition: The Southern Regional High School Color Guard will host its inaugural indoor Color Guard competition Feb. 13 featuring 12 groups from throughout the state. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m., with the show beginning at noon. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. Concessions will be available for sale in the cafeteria. Masks are mandatory for all attendees. Fishing Flea Market: Southern Regional High School will host its annual fishing show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Middle School cafeteria. The event features vendors with new and used fishing gear and services, hourly door prizes provided by Captain Seagulls Nautical Charts, gift certificates from local charter boats and items donated by show vendors. All proceeds benefit the Southern Regional High School Fishing Club. Admission is $4 and children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Jason Hoch at 609-597-9481, ext. 2120 or jhoch@srsd.net. Vineland Miss Tri-City Scholarship Pageant: Young women ages 16-18 who live or go to school in the Vineland/Millville/Buena area are invited to participate in the Miss Tri-City Scholarship Pageant. The pageant will be held May 14 at the Landis Theater in Vineland. Spots are limited. For more information, visit misstricitypageant.com. Woman’s Club: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting other women with similar interests. Meetings are held in the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.