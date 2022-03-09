In your town

Atlantic City

iPad classes for visually impaired: The Richmond Branch of the Atlantic City Library will host iPad Basics classes for adults 55 and older who have had vision changes. The classes are part of the LEAP (Library Equal Access Program) program, presented by the Talking Book and Braille Center and New Jersey Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Those attending the iPad Basics class will receive an introduction to the device. iPads will be available for use in class, or you may bring your own iPad or iPhone. Classes will be held Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. March 23 through April 27. Space is limited, and registration is required. Call 800-792-8322, ext. 812 or email sfelle@njstatelib.org.

Barnegat Township

National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony: All Vietnam veterans are invited to the third annual event hosted by Thanking Vietnam Veterans in Barnegat Foundation, to be held 3 p.m. March 29 at Gazebo Park. The foundation will present 600 Vietnam veteran lapel pins to vets in attendance. The pins are provided by the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Dept. For more information, call Jimmy Cavagnaro at 908-461-8409 or visit the group’s Facebook or Twitter sites.

Egg Harbor Township

Winter Greek Food Festival: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., hosts its winter drive-through food fest 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Available for purchase are homemade lamb gyros, chicken gyros, chicken tenders shish-kabob, Pastitsio, cheese pies, spinach pies and a variety of Greek desserts. All orders are curbside service pick up. To view menu and place orders, visit holytrinityfestival.com/Linwood

Rabies clinic: The city will offer a free rabies clinic for cats and dogs from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Public Works Garage, 550 Hamilton Ave.

Little Egg Harbor Twp.

Prom Dress Giveaway returns: The Ocean County Library will conduct its annual Prom Dress Giveaway from 3 to 8 p.m. April 5 and 6 at the branch library at 290 Mathistown Road. Donated formal wear will be given free of charge, no registration is required. In the interest of health and safety, the number of simultaneous occupants in the meeting room will be regulated.

Northfield

Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish-Church of St. Bernadette, 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.

Ocean City

Spring book sale: The Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library will hold a Spring Two-Day Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 18 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19th in the library atrium at 1735 Simpson Ave. Shop for fiction, non-fiction, specially-priced books, DVDs, children’s books and more. Bring a tote bag to carry purchases. For more information, visit friendsvolunteersocfpl.com.

Sea Isle City

Saint Pat’s beach tags: Limited edition Saint Patrick’s beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each at the following locations: Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., cash or checks only; Tax Office, second floor of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., cash or checks only; beach tag vending machine, lobby of City Hall, accessible 24-hours a day, cash only. For more information, call 609-263-8687.

Indoor yoga: NJ Beach Yoga will hold classes inside the Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd. on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required at njbeachyoga.com/.

Somers Point

Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.

Vineland

Car club donation drive for animal shelter: The Delaware Valley Tesla Owners Club invites the public to support the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, by filling their frunks (front trunks) with needed items for the animals at the shelter from noon to 2 p.m. on March 26. A detailed list of needed items may be obtained by contacting the shelter at 856-691-1500. Donors will also have the opportunity to look over multiple models of Tesla cars on display by the club members.