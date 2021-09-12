In your town

Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com .

POW-MIA Recognition Day: Mayor Leonard Desiderio invites the public to gather with military veterans, local religious leaders and other members of the community the annual POW-MIA Recognition Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue. During the ceremony, a new “Chair of Honor” will be unveiled and will serve as a permanent memorial to the men and women of the United States military who were prisoners of war or are still listed as missing in action. Guest speaker will be United States Air Force Captain Ralph Galati, who was an American POW for 14-months in Hanoi during the Vietnam War. Also in attendance will be Patrick Hughes, who served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and now the national photographer for Rolling Thunder Inc., a non-profit organization that works to bring accountability for America’s prisoners of war and those missing in action. For more information about ceremony, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1245.