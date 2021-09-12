In your town

Absecon
Crafters needed for Fall Fun Day: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a Fall Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 on church grounds at 591 New Jersey Ave. The outdoor event will include crafters, raffles, and food. Outdoor spaces for crafters are available. The fee for spaces is $25 for two parking spaces. For further information, contact Carol at 609-335-5214.
Atlantic City
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Bridgeton
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Buena Vista Township
Garden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
Cape May
Military Appreciation Night: All are welcome to join in the patriotic support of all branches the United States military and local police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel during the Sept. 17 home football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School. The game will be held at the high school football field at Lower Cape May Regional beginning 5:30 p.m. There will be a display of military equipment, food trucks, a silent auction, raffle, military game jerseys and hat sales. All money raised through donations will go to the NJ Run for the Fallen. Anyone who has served in any branch of the military is invited to attend and join fellow service men and women and first responders on the football field during the National Anthem at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 609-886-2005, ext. 132.
Egg Harbor Township Democratic Club meeting: The EHT Democratic Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Tuesdays via Zoom, and at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive once COVID-19 gathering restrictions are lifted. To join the mailing list, email ehtdems@gmail.com or visit the facebook page.Galloway Township
School district Child Find program: The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District coordinates Child Find activities to locate, identify and evaluate school-age children residing within the district who may be in need of special education services. If you have a child with a disability who is not receiving educational services, or if you suspect your child may have a disability, contact the District Supervisor of Special Services at 609-625-0028.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local resident Carole Couzens is the featured artist for September and October at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Margate
Promenade ribbon cutting: City officials invite the public to the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Amherst Avenue Promenade. The event will take place 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at 9511 Amherst Ave.
Mays Landing
Prescription drop box at police station: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, has partnered with Hamilton Township Police Department to locate a permanent prescription drop box inside police headquarters for the public to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications. The box is available to the public 24/7 at 6101 13th St.
Millville
Meatball sub sale: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold a meatball sub sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the clubhouse at 300 E St. Also for sale will be containers of meatballs and sauce, each for $6. To place orders, call Joan Fauver at 609-579-0794.
COVID-19 vaccinations: Free walk-in clinics are scheduled at three locations in the city. Participants do not have to show ID, documentation or proof of insurance. Times and locations are: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24, parking lot behind Millville Public Library, 210 Buck St.; noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 28, maintenance garage parking lot at Memorial High School, 625 N. 7th St.; and noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 30, Lakeside Middle School, 2 Sharp St.
New Gretna
Food Truck Wine & Beer Festival: Local food vendors, four breweries and four wineries will be represented at the next fundraiser for the Veterans’ United Military Memorial Museum. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 on the grounds of the museum at 5576 Route 9, New Gretna. Admission is $3 to enter the grounds. There will also be live music from area bands. For more information, visit vummm.org or call or text 609-513-6454.
Northfield
Bike rodeo: The Police Department will partner with the city and the Northfield Municipal Alliance to host a bike rodeo from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 at Birch Grove Park. Pre-registration is required and limited to the first 50 children ages 6 to 12. Participants will learn, practice and demonstrate their bicycle handling skills in a noncompetitive atmosphere. Registration forms can be found at cityofnorthfield.org or by emailing Sgt. Guy DiMarco at gdimarco@npdnj.org. Registration is open until 2 p.m. Sept. 24.
Ocean City
Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Sea Isle City
POW-MIA Recognition Day: Mayor Leonard Desiderio invites the public to gather with military veterans, local religious leaders and other members of the community the annual POW-MIA Recognition Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue. During the ceremony, a new “Chair of Honor” will be unveiled and will serve as a permanent memorial to the men and women of the United States military who were prisoners of war or are still listed as missing in action. Guest speaker will be United States Air Force Captain Ralph Galati, who was an American POW for 14-months in Hanoi during the Vietnam War. Also in attendance will be Patrick Hughes, who served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and now the national photographer for Rolling Thunder Inc., a non-profit organization that works to bring accountability for America’s prisoners of war and those missing in action. For more information about ceremony, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1245.
Turtle hats for sale: The Environmental Commission is selling new turtle logo hats for $20 each at the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd. Proceeds benefit the Environmental Commission’s Turtle Program and other environmental causes. For information, call 609-263-4461, ext.1245, or see VisitSICNJ.com.
Civic Club fundraiser: The community is invited to the annual card party/game day luncheon hosted by the Women’s Civic Club on Sept. 14. The event begins at noon in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. Admission is $25, which includes lunch and games. There will also be a 50-50 drawing. Proceeds benefit The Branches Episcopal Outreach Center, Holy Redeemer Food Pantry, Saint Maximillian Kolbe Food Pantry and Sea Isle City United Methodist Food Cupboard. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Michelle at 609-778-7095.
Somers Point
Flea market: The Fire Auxiliary of Somers Point Fire Co. 1 will hold a flea market and craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bethel Road Firehouse. Vendor spaces are $20 inside and $15 outside. For information, call 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Vineland
Mum sale: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold a mum sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the clubhouse 677 S. Main Road. The plants are supplied by Coia’s Greenhouse. Prices start at $5. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com/ and like the group on Facebook.
Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
