In your town

Atlantic City
Library hosts domestic violence virtual discussion: In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Free Public Library will host a virtual panel discussion “Shining the Light on Domestic Violence,” from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22 via Zoom. A question-and-answer session will follow the discussion. Registration is required. Call Melissa McGeary at 609-345-2269, ext. 3075, or Valeria Marcus at 609-674-1482.
Avalon
Carry out pork dinner: The Avalon Manor Improvement Association will host its annual pork dinner Oct. 9. The event is take out only. Each order will have roast pork, home made sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls and cookies for dessert. The cost is $18. Pick up orders from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the AMIA, 581 Old Avalon Blvd. Advance registration required. For more information, call 609-967-3991.
Bridgeton
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Galloway Township
Macedonia pastor retires: Macedonia Baptist Church announces the retirement of its senior pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ernest Barnes Sr., after more than 40 years of leadership. The public is invited to send acknowledgements to the church or call 609-233-6171.
Hammonton
Community shred event: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union will host a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Credit Union branch located in Peachtree Plaza, 80 S. White Horse Pike. The event may end earlier if the truck fills up. Please have items ready to shred with no metal, rubber bands, folders, etc. Residents can bring three bags or boxes of documents for free. Additional bags or boxes will be accepted for a donation of $5 per bag or box to benefit the Hammonton Family Success Center. Call 609-646-3339 ext. 129 for more information.
Mays Landing
Green Team meetings: Residents interested in joining the Township of Hamilton Green Team are invited to attend the group’s monthly meetings, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays at the Municipal Building, 6101 13th St. For more information, email lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Sea Isle City
Volunteers needed for beach clean up: The Environmental Commission will host the autumn beach clean up starting 10 a.m. Oct. 9. The rain date is Oct. 10. Groups, families and individuals are can participate. Volunteers can register the morning of the event at JFK Boulevard at the Promenade, where representatives from the Environmental Commission will distribute trash bags, rubber gloves and other supplies. While cleaning the shoreline and other public areas, volunteers will be asked to document what items they find and that data will be used to identify any possible pollution trends. For more information, call 609-263-2081.
Stafford Township
Southern Regional High School Preschool Program: There are still a few spaces open in the preschool program conducted at the high school. The program meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:15 a.m. to noon and is for children who are age 3 and toilet trained. There is a one-time fee of $125. The program runs from Oct. 7-May 12 To register or for more information, call Diane Jones at 609-597-9481, ext. 4502.
Vineland
Fire Department recruitment campaign: The city will launch its fall volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign with an open house and fire prevention display to celebrate Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9. The community is invited to visit any fire house from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 5 — Fire Station 4, 1500 E. Oak Road; Oct. 6 — Fire Station 3, 194 W. Forest Grove Road; Oct. 7 — Fire Station 1, 810 E. Chestnut Ave.; Oct. 12 — Fire Station 2, 876 E. Sherman Ave.; Oct. 13 — Fire Station 6, 110 N. 4th St.; and Oct. 14 — Fire Station 5, 4450 Italia Ave. For more information, visit fire.vinelandcity.org.
Woodbine
Car Show and Swap Meet: The Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce will host the 10th annual Car Show and Swap Meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9. The rain date will be Oct. 10. The event will be held along the borough’s bike path/greenway at Route 550 and Washington Avenue. There will be free parking and admission to all spectators, with craft and food vendors on site. For more information, call Lisa Fisher at 609-780-3088 or email lisamcveyfisher@yahoo.com
