In your town

Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.

Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.

Volunteers needed for beach clean up: The Environmental Commission will host the autumn beach clean up starting 10 a.m. Oct. 9. The rain date is Oct. 10. Groups, families and individuals are can participate. Volunteers can register the morning of the event at JFK Boulevard at the Promenade, where representatives from the Environmental Commission will distribute trash bags, rubber gloves and other supplies. While cleaning the shoreline and other public areas, volunteers will be asked to document what items they find and that data will be used to identify any possible pollution trends. For more information, call 609-263-2081.