In your town

Best Pot in Town contest: The annual flower pot decorating contest hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance is underway. Terra cotta pots are available for the public to purchase, decorate and add plants and flowers. Completed pots must be returned by July 6 at the Jonathan Pitney House to be entered for judging. Winners will be announced at the garden party gala 6 p.m. July 7. Participants can register and purchase their pots via PayPal. For information, visit abseconarts.com .

Brigantine Rowing Club: Sign-ups for summer rowing programs at the Brigantine Rowing Club will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday and June 26 at the club’s Ed Rehill Boathouse on Bayshore Avenue and 5th Street. People who live outside of Brigantine are welcome to participate, space permitting. All participants must be able to swim. Youth and high school rowers will be given a swimming test on the first night and should bring dry clothes to change into afterward. Rowing participants must wear a mask around the boathouse. Masks can be removed once rowers are on the water. For cost information about youth/high school rowing, call Kay Papandrew at 609-287-0683; for cost information about adult/adaptive rowing, call Tony Molinari at 609-335-5276.