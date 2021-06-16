In your town

Absecon
Best Pot in Town contest: The annual flower pot decorating contest hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance is underway. Terra cotta pots are available for the public to purchase, decorate and add plants and flowers. Completed pots must be returned by July 6 at the Jonathan Pitney House to be entered for judging. Winners will be announced at the garden party gala 6 p.m. July 7. Participants can register and purchase their pots via PayPal. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
Brigantine
Brigantine Rowing Club: Sign-ups for summer rowing programs at the Brigantine Rowing Club will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday and June 26 at the club’s Ed Rehill Boathouse on Bayshore Avenue and 5th Street. People who live outside of Brigantine are welcome to participate, space permitting. All participants must be able to swim. Youth and high school rowers will be given a swimming test on the first night and should bring dry clothes to change into afterward. Rowing participants must wear a mask around the boathouse. Masks can be removed once rowers are on the water. For cost information about youth/high school rowing, call Kay Papandrew at 609-287-0683; for cost information about adult/adaptive rowing, call Tony Molinari at 609-335-5276.
Egg Harbor Township
Sacred Butterflies grand opening: Tishera Jones will host a grand opening for her nonprofit organization Sacred Butterflies at 11 a.m. Saturday at 3003 English Creek Ave., Suite D8A. The organization is a “safe space for women of all ages who have been a victim of sexual assault,” according to the Facebook page. For more information, call 609-992-3900.
Lower Township
Police youth camp applications: All students entering sixth and seventh grades in the fall are welcome to register to participate in a free youth camp hosted by the Police Department to be held Aug. 9-13. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limited number of selected participants. Families will be invited to camp graduation and a barbeque luncheon on the last day of camp at the Cape May County Park. The camp curriculum will focus on building self-esteem, teamwork, good decision-making, communication skills and other educational lessons focusing on life skills. Enrollment is through June 25. For more information, visit the LTPD Facebook page or website.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. June 22 at the Clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “The Other Einstein” by Marie Benedict. All are welcome to participate. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
New Gretna
Cornhole tournament: Register is open for the Veterans United Military Memorial Museum’s second annual Veterans United Cornhole Tournament fundraiser on July 17. Registration is $35 per team and includes food and beverage. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. There will be a silent auction and 50/50. Proceeds benefit the museum. For information, call 609-513-6454.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Somers Point
Food bank fundraiser: The Somers Point Republican Club is hosting a T-shirt fundraiser to benefit the food bank at Grace Lutheran Church on Shore Road. Place an order at customink.com/fundraising/somerspoint. For information or help with ordering, call Ginny Nelson at 267-716-4046.
Historical Museum open house: The community is invited to view new maritime displays and other artifacts during an indoor/outdoor open house program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Somers Point Historical Museum, 745 Shore Road. Several local historical organizations and community groups will have tables and information about their activities and items for sale. A limit of 10 people at a time will be admitted to view displays inside the museum. For information, call 609-927-2900.
Ventnor
Father’s Day drum circle: The community is invited to a family-friendly event on the beach at Sacramento Avenue by the pier on Sunday. The program will start with a healing ceremony led by Julie Campione from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by the drum circle from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Participation is voluntary, but anyone is welcome to share a poem or song. Bring a blanket to sit on and follow social distancing protocols. Bring your own percussion instrument of any type.
Vineland
Yard, book sale: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold an outside yard sale and inside book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the clubhouse at 577 S. Main Road at Washington Avenue. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com.
Woodbine
Shredding event: The Woodbine Sustainable Jersey Green Team and the Chamber of Commerce will host a community shred event for residents only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Global Document Services will park a mobile shredding truck in parking lot at Borough Hall at 501 Washington Ave. The event is free. There is a limit of three boxes per vehicle or attendee. Staples, clips, folders, tabs, binders, CDs and DVDs will be accepted, but no hard drives. For information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.
