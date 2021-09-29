In your town

Atlantic City
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Buena Vista Township
Garden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
Galloway Township
Macedonia pastor retires: Macedonia Baptist Church announces the retirement of its senior pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ernest Barnes Sr., after more than 40 years of leadership. The public is invited to send acknowledgements to the church or call 609-233-6171.
School district Child Find program: The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District coordinates Child Find activities to locate, identify and evaluate school-age children residing within the district who may be in need of special education services. If you have a child with a disability who is not receiving educational services, or if you suspect your child may have a disability, contact the District Supervisor of Special Services at 609-625-0028.
Hammonton
Community shred event: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union will host a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 at the Credit Union branch located in Peachtree Plaza, 80 S. White Horse Pike. The event may end earlier if the truck fills up. Please have items ready to shred with no metal, rubber bands, folders, etc. Residents can bring three bags or boxes of documents for free. Additional bags or boxes will be accepted for a donation of $5 per bag or box to benefit the Hammonton Family Success Center. Call 609-646-3339 ext. 129 for more information.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local resident Carole Couzens is the featured artist through October at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Margate
South Jersey Players hold auditions: South Jersey Players Inc. will hold auditions for original one-act plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Performances will take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 in an outdoor park. The auditions will take place at the Margate Library Conference Room, 8100 Atlantic Ave. For more information or to sign up, call 347-920-6399.
Mays Landing
Prescription drop box at police station: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, has partnered with Hamilton Township Police Department to locate a permanent prescription drop box inside police headquarters for the public to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications. The box is available to the public 24/7 at 6101 13th St.
Millville
COVID-19 vaccinations: A free walk-in clinic will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeside Middle School, 2 Sharp St. Participants do not have to show ID, documentation or proof of insurance to receive a vaccination shot.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Sea Isle City
Homebound resident registry: The Office of Emergency Management is compiling a list of residents who may need special assistance in the event of an emergency, such as severe weather or when evacuations are necessary. Residents who are disabled, rely on oxygen, require critical medications or have special needs are encouraged to register so first responders can offer the necessary assistance required when an emergency arises. Any information provided will not be shared with the public. Register at the Police Records Department in City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call 609-263-4311, ext. 2242.
Coffee with a Cop: The Police Department will host its next meet-and-greet with local police officers from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Spinners Pizza Ice Cream & Grill, in the Shops at the Spinnaker on the Promenade at 38th Street. The public is welcome to attend this free community outreach event and enjoy complimentary refreshments. For more information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2245.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Vineland
Fire Department recruitment campaign: The city will launch its fall volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign with an open house and fire prevention display to celebrate Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9. The community is invited to visit any fire house from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 5 — Fire Station 4, 1500 E. Oak Road; Oct. 6 — Fire Station 3, 194 W. Forest Grove Road; Oct. 7 — Fire Station 1, 810 E. Chestnut Ave.; Oct. 12 — Fire Station 2, 876 E. Sherman Ave.; Oct. 13 — Fire Station 6, 110 N. 4th St.; and Oct. 14 — Fire Station 5, 4450 Italia Ave. For more information, visit fire.vinelandcity.org.
West Cape May
Borough yard sale: The community is invited to participate in a borough-wide yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16. The event will be held rain or shine. The sale is sponsored by the Environmental Commission, there are no fees or permits needed. Sellers are encouraged to put a sign at the end of their street to point the way. Register at Borough Hall or call 609-884-1005, ext. 100. Also, a community bulk trash pickup is scheduled for Oct. 20. For information, visit the Public Works Department at westcapemay.com.
Woodbine
Car Show and Swap Meet: The Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce will host the 10th annual Car Show and Swap Meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9. The rain date will be Oct. 10. The event will be held along the borough’s bike path/greenway at Route 550 and Washington Avenue. There will be free parking and admission to all spectators, with craft and food vendors on site. For more information, call Lisa Fisher at 609-780-3088 or email lisamcveyfisher@yahoo.com
