In your town

Homebound resident registry: The Office of Emergency Management is compiling a list of residents who may need special assistance in the event of an emergency, such as severe weather or when evacuations are necessary. Residents who are disabled, rely on oxygen, require critical medications or have special needs are encouraged to register so first responders can offer the necessary assistance required when an emergency arises. Any information provided will not be shared with the public. Register at the Police Records Department in City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call 609-263-4311, ext. 2242.