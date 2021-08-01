In your town

Sea Isle City Family Fun Night: Children and families can attend a free character show, DJ dance party and fun activities from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30 at Excursion Park. For information, call 609-263-8687. Somers Point Acme Give Back bag program benefits AMVETS: The Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program has named AMVETS of New Jersey in Somers Point as the beneficiary for the month of August. For every $3 reusable bag purchased in the store, Acme will donate $1 to the nonprofit veterans organization. The promotion does not apply to the plastic bags used at check-out. Tuckerton Manna farmers market: Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. hosts a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday through the summer. For information, call 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com. Vineland Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.