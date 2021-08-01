In your town

Absecon
Crafters needed for Fall Fun Day: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a Fall Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 on church grounds at 591 New Jersey Ave. The outdoor event will include crafters, raffles, and food. Outdoor spaces for crafters are available. The fee for spaces is $25 for two parking spaces. For further information, contact Carol at 609-335-5214.
Atlantic City
“Live Well AC Farmers Market”: Absecon Lighthouse will host a free community event with Sea Goddess Healing Arts, LLC, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22. There will be fresh local produce, artisan creations, healing artists, live music and sunrise painting space for artists. Vending spaces are free. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Atlantic City Arts Foundation will host 48 Blocks AC 2021, featuring demonstrations, workshops, performances and art exhibitions. For vendor information, email seagoddesshealingarts@gmail.com or visit abseconlighthouse.org
Bridgeton
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Monday Morning Madness: The Recreation Department’s free youth entertainment series is held 11 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 30. Shows begin 11 a.m. at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. Aug. 2: Magic of Bill Kerwood. For more information, call 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Lower Township
Blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Erma Volunteer Fire Company, 415 Breakwater Road. Donors will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Get more details at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767.
Mays Landing
Middle School orientation: The William Davies Middle School Grade 6 Orientation will be held Aug. 19 in the school’s cafeteria at 1876 Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive. There are two sessions: A-L from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.; M-Z from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. For information, call 609-476-6257.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Beth Israel hosts school supply drive: The community is invited to bring donations of new school supplies for local children in need to Beth Israel synagogue at 2501 Shore Road. Supplies will be collected during business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays though Thursdays, through Aug. 12. For more information, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
Ocean City
Registration open for Baby Parade: The 111th annual Baby Parade is set for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12. All families with children ages 10 and under are invited to participate. Bands, performing groups and commercial floats are also encouraged to join. Complete information and registration is available at ocnj.us/BabyParade.
Pleasantville
Sunset jazz fest: Mayor Judy Ward announces the city’s Sunset Jazz Festival will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Lakes Bay Marina, 341 E. Bayview Ave. The free event features Eddie Morgan and REK’D 4 Jazz, featuring vocalist Darchele Todd. Food will be available for purchase from Soul Grill on Wheels. Bring a chair or blanket. There will be a raffle at the event featuring an item donated by Art Handler’s Appliance Center. All proceeds will benefit PEPP, which supports community events.
Sea Isle City Family Fun Night: Children and families can attend a free character show, DJ dance party and fun activities from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30 at Excursion Park. For information, call 609-263-8687. Somers Point Acme Give Back bag program benefits AMVETS: The Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program has named AMVETS of New Jersey in Somers Point as the beneficiary for the month of August. For every $3 reusable bag purchased in the store, Acme will donate $1 to the nonprofit veterans organization. The promotion does not apply to the plastic bags used at check-out. Tuckerton Manna farmers market: Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. hosts a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday through the summer. For information, call 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com. Vineland Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
