In your town

Absecon St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
Atlantic City
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Buena Vista Township
Garden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Pinelands student receives appointment to military academy: Emily Ruehle, of Pinelands Regional High School, was among 15 New Jersey high school seniors nominated by U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, D-N.J., to attend one of the four U.S. military service academies. Ruehle received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
New Gretna
Cornhole tournament: Register by June 19 for the Veterans United Military Memorial Museum’s second annual Veterans United Cornhole Tournament fundraiser on July 17. Registration is $35 per team and includes food and beverage. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. There will be a silent auction and 50/50. Proceeds benefit the museum. For information, call 609-513-6454 or email vummmm1@yahoo.com.
Northfield
Beth Israel hosts blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. July 29 at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road. The community is invited to register online at RedCrossBlood.org and search for sponsor code LSL Northfield. Appointments may also be made by calling 800-733-2767.
Ocean City
Vendors wanted for flea market: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., will hold a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28. Vendor space is available at $25 for one parallel parking space or two perpendicular spaces. For a reservation form and more information, call the church office at 609-399-1019.
Sea Isle City
Family Fun Night: Children and families can attend a free character show, DJ dance party and fun activities from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30 at Excursion Park. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Somers Point
Food bank fundraiser: The Somers Point Republican Club is hosting a T-shirt fundraiser to benefit the food bank at Grace Lutheran Church on Shore Road. Place an order at customink.com/fundraising/somerspoint. For information or help with ordering, call Ginny Nelson at 267-716-4046.
Garden contest: Entries are being accepted for this year’s garden contest sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point. Categories are flower gardens, window boxes and container gardens, vegetable gardens, junior gardens, and local business gardens. Nominations are due July 7, judging will be held the week of July 12, For information, call 609-204-4107.
Tuckerton
Manna farmers market: Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. hosts a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday through the summer. For information, call 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
Vineland
Winners announced for 5K: A field of 142 runners participated in the third annual Running The Ave 5K held June 27. The race was organized by Main Street Vineland, in cooperation with Second Capital Running. Winner: Tom Cooke, 26, of Glassboro, who set a new course record of 16 minutes, 14 seconds; First Female Finisher: Victoria Thaler, 25, of Millville; Vineland’s Fastest Finisher: Joshua Arocho, 33; True Grit Award: Beverly Jeffries, 70, of Williamstown. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
