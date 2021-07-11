In your town

Atlantic City
Job skills lab: Library card holders can get free help with online jobs searches, how to write a resume, filling out an application and other skills from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic City Free Public Library, main learning center, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Those who wish to attend the lab must register in advance by calling 609-345-2269, ext. 3060.
Bridgeton Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. will resume its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Gardening spaces are available in the community garden. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Folsom
Blood drive: There will be a Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at Borough Hall, 1700 12th St. For more information, call Patti Gatto at 609-561-3178 or email pgatto@folsomborough.com.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Works by artist Popo Flanigan will be displayed through July in the Art Gallery at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. A different local artist is featured each month. The library is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Mays Landing
Prescription drop box at police station: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, has partnered with Hamilton Township Police Department to locate a permanent prescription drop box inside police headquarters for the public to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications. The box is available to the public 24/7 at 6101 13th St.
New Gretna
Cornhole tournament: Register by June 19 for the Veterans United Military Memorial Museum’s second annual Veterans United Cornhole Tournament fundraiser on July 17. Registration is $35 per team and includes food and beverage. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. There will be a silent auction and 50/50. Proceeds benefit the museum. For information, call 609-513-6454 or email vummmm1@yahoo.com.
Northfield
Beth Israel hosts blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. July 29 at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road. The community is invited to register online at RedCrossBlook.org and search for sponsor code LSL Northfield. Appointments may also be made by calling 800-733-2767.
Ocean City
Bike auction: The city will hold its annual bicycle auction 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Shelter Road Recycling Center at 1 Shelter Road. The rain date is July 15. The Police Department lets anybody bid on used bicycles that have been deemed by police to be abandoned or unclaimed. Approximately 115 bicycles and other surplus items will be for sale. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and a driver’s license, passport or valid ID is required to register. Accepted forms of payment are bank checks with ID, local checks and cash. No credit cards will be accepted. For information, call 609-525-9356 Monday through Friday, 8:45 a.m. for 4:30 p.m.
Sea Isle City
Family Fun Night: Children and families can attend a free character show, DJ dance party and fun activities from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30 at Excursion Park. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Somers Point
Food bank fundraiser: The Somers Point Republican Club is hosting a T-shirt fundraiser to benefit the food bank at Grace Lutheran Church on Shore Road. Place an order at customink.com/fundraising/somerspoint. For information or help with ordering, call Ginny Nelson at 267-716-4046.
Tuckerton
Manna farmers market: Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. hosts a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday through the summer. For information, call 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
Vineland
Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
