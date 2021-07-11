In your town

Beth Israel hosts blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. July 29 at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road. The community is invited to register online at RedCrossBlook.org and search for sponsor code LSL Northfield. Appointments may also be made by calling 800-733-2767.

Bike auction: The city will hold its annual bicycle auction 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Shelter Road Recycling Center at 1 Shelter Road. The rain date is July 15. The Police Department lets anybody bid on used bicycles that have been deemed by police to be abandoned or unclaimed. Approximately 115 bicycles and other surplus items will be for sale. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and a driver’s license, passport or valid ID is required to register. Accepted forms of payment are bank checks with ID, local checks and cash. No credit cards will be accepted. For information, call 609-525-9356 Monday through Friday, 8:45 a.m. for 4:30 p.m.