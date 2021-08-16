In your town

Ocean City

Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.

Sea Isle City Garden Club resumes meetings: The Garden Club will meet 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. Featured speaker will be Joe Alvarez, from Rowan College of South Jersey, whose resume includes 40-years of experience in the landscape and nursery industry. For more information, call 609-263-6736. Somers Point Acme Give Back bag program benefits AMVETS: The Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program has named AMVETS of New Jersey in Somers Point as the beneficiary for the month of August. For every $3 reusable bag purchased in the store, Acme will donate $1 to the nonprofit veterans organization. The promotion does not apply to the plastic bags used at check-out. Tuckerton Manna farmers market: Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. hosts a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday through the summer. For information, call 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com.

Vineland Family Fun Day: The Vineland Police Athletic League and Mayor Anthony Fanucci will host a free open house and family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at the PAL Building, Sixth and Elmer streets. There will be a water slide, petting zoo, basketball competitions, games, free face painting, free books, food and snacks. For more information, call 856-691-4111. Woodbine New location for mobile vaccine clinic: The Cape May County Department of Health moved its free vaccine clinic to a mobile unit at the Ambulance Corps Building, 517 DeHirsch Blvd. COVID-19 shots will be given to walk-ins from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 and 26. For more information, call 609-465-1187.