In your town

Absecon
Elco named Citizen of the Year: Peter Elco has been chosen as the 2021 Absecon Citizen of the Year. The former longtime mayor was selected by a panel of all past honorees. The award is non-partisan and is given annually based on the nominee’s contribution to the city and the Atlantic County community. It is sponsored by a committee of the Absecon Republican Club. A celebration dinner will be Aug. 30 at Villa Rifici with social time at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. For reservations and more information, contact Sandy at Sandy208@verizon.net.
Atlanti
c City
“Live Well AC Farmers Market”: Absecon Lighthouse will host a free community event with Sea Goddess Healing Arts, LLC, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22. There will be fresh local produce, artisan creations, healing artists, live music and sunrise painting space for artists. Vending spaces are free. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Atlantic City Arts Foundation will host 48 Blocks AC 2021, featuring demonstrations, workshops, performances and art exhibitions. For vendor information, email seagoddesshealingarts@gmail.com or visit abseconlighthouse.org.
Buena Vista Township
Garden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Monday Morning Madness: The Recreation Department’s free youth entertainment series is held 11 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 30. Shows begin 11 am at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. Aug. 9: Rockness Music; Aug. 16: Curriers presents Mammal Mania; Aug. 23: Tuckers Tales Puppet Theater; Aug. 30: EHT’s own Chad Juros. For more information, call 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com. Community garden: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. maintains a community garden. Spaces are available. For more information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
New Gretna
Food Truck Wine & Beer Festival: Local food vendors, four breweries and four wineries will be represented at the next fundraiser for the Veterans’ United Military Memorial Museum. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 on the grounds of the museum at 5576 Route 9, New Gretna. Admission is $3 to enter the grounds. There will also be live music from area bands. For more information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Community book talk: The Otto Bruyns Public Library will host a community book talk 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Birch Grove Park Bandstand. The program is free and open to all residents. The book, “Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life,” by Eric Klinenberg is available at the library to check out. The book and its subject matter will be used as a conversation starter for Northfield residents to discuss how municipal spaces like the public library, bike path, ball fields and Birch Grove Park can best serve to strengthen the Northfield community. For more information, call Aubrey Hiers, library director, at 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Sea Isle City Garden Club resumes meetings: The Garden Club will meet 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. Featured speaker will be Joe Alvarez, from Rowan College of South Jersey, whose resume includes 40-years of experience in the landscape and nursery industry. For more information, call 609-263-6736. Somers Point Acme Give Back bag program benefits AMVETS: The Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program has named AMVETS of New Jersey in Somers Point as the beneficiary for the month of August. For every $3 reusable bag purchased in the store, Acme will donate $1 to the nonprofit veterans organization. The promotion does not apply to the plastic bags used at check-out. Tuckerton Manna farmers market: Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. hosts a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday through the summer. For information, call 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
Vineland Family Fun Day: The Vineland Police Athletic League and Mayor Anthony Fanucci will host a free open house and family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at the PAL Building, Sixth and Elmer streets. There will be a water slide, petting zoo, basketball competitions, games, free face painting, free books, food and snacks. For more information, call 856-691-4111. Woodbine New location for mobile vaccine clinic: The Cape May County Department of Health moved its free vaccine clinic to a mobile unit at the Ambulance Corps Building, 517 DeHirsch Blvd. COVID-19 shots will be given to walk-ins from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 and 26. For more information, call 609-465-1187.
