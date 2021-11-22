In your town

Absecon
Blood drive: The United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
Bridgeton
Free Thanksgiving dinner: Bethany Grace Community Church will distribute Grab N’ Go Dinner Bowls at noon Thursday at the Fellowship/Outreach Hall, 31 N. Pearl St. Dinners are on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. One dinner bowl per individual. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. Volunteers, food donations and monetary donations are welcome. For more information, visit faithinactioncentral.com. For questions, call 855-818-3810 ext. 707, or email Nick Dobrowolski at nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Buena Vista Township
Toy drive: The Special Events Committee is asking the community for help in its annual “Santa’s Toy Delivery Service” to provide toys for Christmas for local children. Donations are urgently needed. Bring new, unwrapped toys to the Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway, during regular business hours and leave them in the toy box on the front porch. Monetary donations by check or money order made payable to Buena Vista Township Special Events may be mailed to P.O. Box 605, Buena, NJ 08310, or drop in the box on the east side of the Municipal Building. For more information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8.
Cape May
Annual tree lighting ceremony: The city will hold a night of old-fashioned family fun to kick off the holiday season beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. The program will take place in the Rotary Park Bandstand at 400 Lafayette St. There will be a visit from Santa Claus. For information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local artist Monica Nask is the featured artist for November and December at the Longport Library Art Gallery, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, except on Tuesdays when it is open to 8 p.m. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “The Comyn’s Curse,” by M. MacKinnon. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Blood drive: Elks Lodge 580, 1815 E. Broad St., will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Ocean City
Book sale at library: The Ocean City Free Public Library will hold its holiday book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 in the library atrium at 1735 Simpson Ave. All proceeds support the programs sponsored by the Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library. For more information, visit friendsvolunteersocfpl.com.
Sea Isle City
Poinsettia & wreath sale: The Italian American Club is accepting orders for poinsettias, wreaths, door swags and grave blankets. Order forms must be submitted by Nov. 28. The pick-up date is Dec. 6. For more information, call 609-374-2721.
Donations needed for veterans: Members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary will make their annual visit to the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland on Dec. 2 where they will thank the veterans in residence for their service and present gifts. The Auxiliary is accepting donated items for this event such as toiletries, snacks and comfortable clothing. Donated items can also be delivered to Post 1963 at 301 JFK Blvd. Donations must be delivered by Nov. 28. Those who wish to join the “Holiday Caravan” to Vineland must be at Post 1963 by 11 a.m. on Dec. 2. For more information, please phone 609-330-3307.
Somers Point
Christmas parade: The city’s annual Christmas parade steps off 6 p.m. Dec. 3 beginning at Dawes Avenue and continuing along Shore Road. Volunteer Fire Companies 1 and 2 will escort Santa Claus to City Hall at 1 W. New Jesey Ave. Parade participants can include floats, vehicles, bands and walkers. For more information or to participate in the parade, call Doug Shallcross at 609-833-5428 or dshallcross@spgov.org.
Vineland
Woman’s Club fundraiser: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will sell poinsettias, books and other items at its indoor yard and vendor sale from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. The poinsettias come from Coia’s Greenhouse. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
Wildwood Crest
Tree lighting: The community is invited to the annual holiday tree lighting and bayfront decorating ceremony 6 p.m. Dec. 1 along Sunset Lake at Atlanta and New Jersey avenues. The event is free and open to the public. The ceremony will include a visit from Santa Claus, live holiday-themed music from Camille Peruto, a performance by the student choir at Crest Memorial School, free refreshments and more. For more information, call 609-523-0202.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.