In your town

Book sale at library: The Ocean City Free Public Library will hold its holiday book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 in the library atrium at 1735 Simpson Ave. All proceeds support the programs sponsored by the Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library. For more information, visit friendsvolunteersocfpl.com .

Donations needed for veterans: Members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary will make their annual visit to the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland on Dec. 2 where they will thank the veterans in residence for their service and present gifts. The Auxiliary is accepting donated items for this event such as toiletries, snacks and comfortable clothing. Donated items can also be delivered to Post 1963 at 301 JFK Blvd. Donations must be delivered by Nov. 28. Those who wish to join the “Holiday Caravan” to Vineland must be at Post 1963 by 11 a.m. on Dec. 2. For more information, please phone 609-330-3307.