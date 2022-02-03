In your town

MBCA annual luncheon: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association’s rescheduled new year luncheon business meeting will be held at noon Feb. 11 at Caesars Casino, Palladium Ballroom. Mayor Marty Small Sr. and members of City Council will present their vision for the city. Special guest will be Lt. Governor Shelia Oliver. The program is open to the public. Tickets are $45 for members, $50 for nonmembers. To RSVP, call 609-348-1903 or visit mbcanj.com .

Captain Table’s Reception to benefit local food banks: The Community Food Bank of New Jersey-Southern Branch, along with its member charity, Let Us Eat, Please, is once again hosting the Captain’s Table Reception at the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show. The evening of food, cocktails, and desserts will be held at the Atlantic City Convention Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3. More than 20 chefs from across Southern New Jersey will be serving guests their most popular dishes. All proceeds will be equally shared by the Community Food Bank of New Jersey — Southern Branch and Let Us Eat, Please, Inc., to support local hunger relief efforts. Tickets are $125 per person, which includes admission to the Progressive Insurance NY Boat Show on March 3. To purchase a sponsorship or tickets, visit give.cfbnj.org/CaptainsTable.