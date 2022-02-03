In your town

Atlantic City
MBCA annual luncheon: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association’s rescheduled new year luncheon business meeting will be held at noon Feb. 11 at Caesars Casino, Palladium Ballroom. Mayor Marty Small Sr. and members of City Council will present their vision for the city. Special guest will be Lt. Governor Shelia Oliver. The program is open to the public. Tickets are $45 for members, $50 for nonmembers. To RSVP, call 609-348-1903 or visit mbcanj.com.
Captain Table’s Reception to benefit local food banks: The Community Food Bank of New Jersey-Southern Branch, along with its member charity, Let Us Eat, Please, is once again hosting the Captain’s Table Reception at the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show. The evening of food, cocktails, and desserts will be held at the Atlantic City Convention Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3. More than 20 chefs from across Southern New Jersey will be serving guests their most popular dishes. All proceeds will be equally shared by the Community Food Bank of New Jersey — Southern Branch and Let Us Eat, Please, Inc., to support local hunger relief efforts. Tickets are $125 per person, which includes admission to the Progressive Insurance NY Boat Show on March 3. To purchase a sponsorship or tickets, visit give.cfbnj.org/CaptainsTable.
Barnegat Township
Winter arts display at library: The works of 11 brush-and-canvas artists from Pine Shores Art Association are exhibited through February at the Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch, at 112 Burr St. The exhibit, themed “Winter Wonderland,” represents the artists’ perspectives of winter and nature. The works will include paintings and clay crafts by Mary Walker-Baptiste and Linda Saladino; paintings by Nancy Glines, Lonny Hall, Paul Hartelius, Margaret Hartwell, Suzi Hoffman, Kimberly Measure, Shelly C Ristow, Barbara Whelan and Nadine Yura; clay creations by Alexandra Smith and Mary Kate Fogel; and verse by Louis Baptiste. Participating artists will discuss the exhibit, and their creative processes, in a video to be featured on OCL’s YouTube channel, Spotify, and at theoceancountylibrary.org. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Hammonton
Makerspace sewing craft: Atlantic County Library System/Hammonton at 451 S. Egg Harbor Road will host sewing craft programs 1:30 p.m. Saturday for teens and adults. Registration is required. Learn a new talent on the sewing machine or by hand. Also learn how to take measurements, choose a pattern and decide on fabric. No experience is necessary. The program is suitable for all skill levels. All materials and sewing machines are provided. For information, call 609-561-2264 or visit atlanticlibrary.org.
Linwood
Veteran’s collection: The second annual veteran’s collection in honor of Mainland Regional High School teacher Josephine Carney will take place through February. Items needed are large coloring books; markers, crayons, and colored pencils; crossword puzzles; and word search/word games/sudoku. Drop in porch bins or ship to 6 Wabash Ave. by Feb. 28. All items will be donated to the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland. For questions, contact Luca Cocchi at 609-513-1075.
Longport
Herb Stern Scholarship Fund opens applications for 2022 awards: A total of up to $25,000 in scholarships from the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund will be granted to eligible Longport resident students who graduate high school this year or who are now in college or graduate school. Longport students can find the application online at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to return completed forms, along with the required supporting documentation, is April 1.
Library art exhibit: Works by students at the William H. Ross School can be viewed through February at the Longport Library Art Gallery, 2305 Atlantic Ave. The exhibit is free and can be seen during regular library hours. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, except on Tuesdays when it is open to 8 p.m. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Mays Landing
Green Team meetings: Residents interested in joining the Township of Hamilton Green Team are invited to attend the group’s monthly meetings, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays at the Municipal Building, 6101 13th St. For more information, visit townshipofhamilton.com.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the clubhouse at 300 E St. This month’s book is “Finding Dorothy” by Elizabeth Letts. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Ocean City
Food is Love food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is kicking off its 2022 Food Is Love drive and collecting donations through February 28. The drive will collect non-perishable food items, laundry and dish detergent, as well as Shoprite and ACME gift cards, which will be donated to the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in Ocean City to provide for local needy families. Please consider dropping off donations at the following real estate offices: Ocean City Board of REALTORS, 405 22nd St.; Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, 109 34th St. and 901 Simpson Ave.; RE/MAX at The Shore, 3301 Bay Ave.; Fox Real Estate, 894 Brighton by the Beach; Monihan Realty, 717 Battersea Road and 3201 Central Ave.; Long & Foster Real Estate, 14 East 9th St. For more information or a complete list of items needed, contact Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or Vicki@ocbor.com.
Sea Isle City
Girl Scout cookies for sale: Girl Scout Troop 41012 will sell cookies outside the Welcome Center at 300 JFK Blvd. on Saturdays through February, weather permitting, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per box. For information, call 609-374-6208.
Spring youth sports: Boys and girls living in Sea Isle City are eligible to play in Ocean City’s spring indoor soccer and spring baseball/tee ball programs. For more information, call 609-576-3572 or 609-525-9304.
Garden Club: The Garden Club has resumed its regular meeting schedule of 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month through December at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-263-6736.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Stafford Township
Tea party for children: The Southern Regional FCCLA Club will host a themed “Alice in Wonderland” program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 12 in the high school cafeteria. The event is recommended for children ages 2-10 years old. Children may come dressed as their favorite princess or prince. A parent or guardian is asked to stay during the event. There will be food, games, and prizes. The cost is $20 per parent/child and $10 for each additional child. Registration is requested by Feb. 2. Visit https://forms.gle/vvfnJF4f5LT1tTaL6
Fishing Flea Market: Southern Regional High School will host its annual fishing show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Middle School cafeteria. The event features vendors with new and used fishing gear and services, hourly door prizes provided by Captain Seagulls Nautical Charts, gift certificates from local charter boats and items donated by show vendors. All proceeds benefit the Southern Regional High School Fishing Club. Admission is $4 and children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Jason Hoch at 609-597-9481, ext. 2120 or jhoch@srsd.net.
Vineland
Indoor yard sale: South Vineland Methodist Church hosts a monthly indoor yard sale first Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at Main Road and Sherman Avenue. Items include clothing and shoes for children and adults, toys, household items, linens, jewelry, books, pictures, frames, desk items and more. For information, call the church at 856-692-2152.
