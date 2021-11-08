In your town

Absecon
Blood drive: The Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone who donates will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video in honor of the new series “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” And through Nov. 23, donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor Township
Turkey Trot: The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve on Zion Road will hold its 8th annual Turkey Trot on Nov. 27. The 5K run and 1-mile fun walk will begin at 9 a.m., with registration open at 8 a.m. The first 100 runners signed up will receive an event T-shirt. Medals will be awarded to runners by age group. Advanced registration is $25 for runners, $10 for walkers. Race day registration is $30 runners, $15 walkers. For more information, call 609-602-1086 or email brentmaurer78@yahoo.com.Longport
Library art exhibit: Local artist Monica Nask is the featured artist for November and December at the Longport Library Art Gallery, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “The Comyn’s Curse,” by M. MacKinnon. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
New Gretna
Veterans museum: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Coat and blanket drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting coats, gloves, blankets, sweaters and other cold weather items for the Ecumenical Clothes Closet. Donations may be brought to the office at 405 22nd St. through Nov. 24. Place items in a plastic bag. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
First Night admission buttons on sale: The city will host its family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 4 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. More than 70 entertainment programs will be held at 20 different locations throughout town. All-inclusive admission buttons are $15, with a $5 early purchase discount through Nov. 30. For information, call 609-399-6111 or visit firstnightocnj.com.
Sea Isle City
Poinsettia & wreath sale: The Italian American Club is accepting orders for poinsettias, wreaths, door swags and grave blankets. Order forms must be submitted by Nov. 28. The pick-up date is Dec. 6. For more information, call 609-374-2721.
AARP bus trips: AARP Chapter 710 is sponsoring two bus trips to The Surflight Theater in Beach Haven, Long Beach Island. The first trip will be Nov. 23 to see the musical “Buddy”; the second will be Dec. 7 to see “Ebenezer.” Each trip costs $97 per person, which includes motor coach transportation, a show ticket and lunch at The Waterfront Restaurant. For more information, call Eileen Hagan at 609-412-3197.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Live music at the firehouse: Fire Company No. 1 on Bethel Road hosts live music and dancing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. A different live musical duo is featured each week. Admission is $10 and includes light snacks, music, social and some line dancing. Singles and couples are welcome. For more information, call Rita Voli at 609-408-3619.
Vineland
Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
Woodbine
Registration open for basketball programs: Local youth can sign up for the Recreation Department’s 2021-22 basketball season. Registration forms are available at the Elementary School front office. Fees are $25 per player, $40 per family. Registrations will be accepted through Nov. 12. For more information, text 609-231-7963. Registrations are also being accepted for Itty Bitty Basketball for grades K-2. The fee is $10 per player. The Itty Bitty Basketball program begins on Nov. 15 and games are played from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays in the Elementary School gym.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.