In your town

Somers Point

Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.

Live music at the firehouse: Fire Company No. 1 on Bethel Road hosts live music and dancing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. A different live musical duo is featured each week. Admission is $10 and includes light snacks, music, social and some line dancing. Singles and couples are welcome. For more information, call Rita Voli at 609-408-3619.

Vineland

Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.

Woodbine

Registration open for basketball programs: Local youth can sign up for the Recreation Department’s 2021-22 basketball season. Registration forms are available at the Elementary School front office. Fees are $25 per player, $40 per family. Registrations will be accepted through Nov. 12. For more information, text 609-231-7963. Registrations are also being accepted for Itty Bitty Basketball for grades K-2. The fee is $10 per player. The Itty Bitty Basketball program begins on Nov. 15 and games are played from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays in the Elementary School gym.