In your town

Absecon
Best Pot in Town contest: The annual flower pot decorating contest hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance is underway. Terra cotta pots are available for the public to purchase, decorate and add plants and flowers. Completed pots must be returned by July 6 at the Jonathan Pitney House to be entered for judging. Winners will be announced at the garden party gala 6 p.m. July 7. Participants can register and purchase their pots via PayPal. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
BrigantineBrigantine Rowing Club: Sign-ups for summer rowing programs at the Brigantine Rowing Club will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. June 26 at the club’s Ed Rehill Boathouse on Bayshore Avenue and 5th Street. People who live outside of Brigantine are welcome to participate, space permitting. All participants must be able to swim. Youth and high school rowers will be given a swimming test on the first night and should bring dry clothes to change into afterwards. Rowing participants must wear a mask around the boathouse. Masks can be removed once rowers are on the water. For cost information about youth/high school rowing, call Kay Papandrew at 609-287-0683 or email kaypap@aol.com; for cost information about adult/adaptive rowing call Tony Molinari at 609-335-5276 or email brcrowcrew@comcast.net.
Buena Vista TownshipGarden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
Cape MayIndependence Day Parade returns: The traditional Independence Day Parade will step off at noon on July 3. Lineup is 11 a.m. on New Jersey and Philadelphia avenues. The parade travels down Beach Avenue from Philadelphia to Patterson avenues. New this year will be a Best Decorated contest. Participants are encouraged to decorate their golf cart, bicycle or baby carriage in red, white and blue for a chance to win a prize. Anyone interested in participating should contact the Cape May Department of Civic Affairs at 609-884-9565 before June 30. For information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.
Egg Harbor TownshipCommunity garden: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. maintains a community garden. Spaces are available. For more information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
HammontonMedication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
MillvilleBook club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “The Other Einstein” by Marie Benedict. All are welcome to participate. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Ocean CityMiss Night in Venice contestants vie for title: The Miss Night in Venice Committee announced this year’s six contestants are: Katie Bowman, Gianna DiFelice, Marissa Green, Tricia Nicoletti, Ella Osbeck and Kirsten Zoellner. The contestant who garners the most monetary donations will be named the winner. The major portion of the proceeds collected will be divided between the Ocean City High School After Prom Party, the HERO Campaign and the O.C. Food Cupboard. The new Miss Night in Venice will be crowned 7:15 p.m. July 19 at the O.C. Tabernacle. Prior to the crowning contestants and prior queens will parade in convertibles on the Boardwalk at 6:30 p.m. from 5th to 14th streets. The queen and her court will ride on the lead boat in the annual Night in Venice Boat Parade along the bayfront on July 24.
Sea Isle CityFarmers market: The Chamber of Commerce hosts a farmers market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 7 at Excursion Park, weather permitting. Shoppers can purchase fresh produce, crafts and specialty items. For information, call 609-263-9090.
Somers PointLive music at the firehouse: Fire Company No. 1 on Bethel Road hosts live music and dancing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. A different live musical duo is featured each week. Admission is $10 and includes light snacks, music, social and some line dancing. Singles and couples are welcome. For more information, call Rita Voli at 609-408-3619.
TuckertonManna farmers market: Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. hosts a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday through the summer. For information, call 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
WoodbineMovie Under the Stars: The Recreation Commission will host a family Movie Under the Stars on June 25 at the Franklin Street Park across from the State Police Barracks. Movie start time is 8 p.m. The event features a feature film, popcorn, hot dogs and refreshments. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.
