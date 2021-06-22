In your town

Ocean CityMiss Night in Venice contestants vie for title: The Miss Night in Venice Committee announced this year’s six contestants are: Katie Bowman, Gianna DiFelice, Marissa Green, Tricia Nicoletti, Ella Osbeck and Kirsten Zoellner. The contestant who garners the most monetary donations will be named the winner. The major portion of the proceeds collected will be divided between the Ocean City High School After Prom Party, the HERO Campaign and the O.C. Food Cupboard. The new Miss Night in Venice will be crowned 7:15 p.m. July 19 at the O.C. Tabernacle. Prior to the crowning contestants and prior queens will parade in convertibles on the Boardwalk at 6:30 p.m. from 5th to 14th streets. The queen and her court will ride on the lead boat in the annual Night in Venice Boat Parade along the bayfront on July 24.