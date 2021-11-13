In your town

AbseconBlood drive: The United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 22. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
BridgetonChurch offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Cape MayAnnual tree lighting ceremony: The city will hold a night of old-fashioned family fun to kick off the holiday season beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. The program will take place in the Rotary Park Bandstand at 400 Lafayette St. There will be a visit from Santa Claus. For information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.
Egg Harbor TownshipHistorical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Gardening spaces are available in the community garden. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
MargateHomeowners Association food drive: The second annual Margate Homeowners Association Food Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21 outside of Casel’s Supermarket at 8008 Ventnor Ave. Members will collect canned, bottled or bags of food to donate to the Food Pantry at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. For information, call the JFS offices at 609-822-1108.
Mays LandingBlood drive: VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50, will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
New GretnaVeterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
NorthfieldChurch bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean CityBook of Golden Deeds award dinner: The Exchange Club of Ocean City has selected George O. Loder Jr. as the recipient of the 55th annual Golden Deeds Award for dedication to community service. He will be honored at the annual Golden Deeds dinner 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at Greate Bay County Club. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $35 and available at the Exchange Club website ocxc.org. For more information, call Ed Price at 609-705-5700.
First Night admission buttons on sale: The city will host its family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 4 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. More than 70 entertainment programs will be held at 20 different locations throughout town. All-inclusive admission buttons are $15, with a $5 early purchase discount through Nov. 30. For information, call 609-399-6111 or visit firstnightocnj.com.
PleasantvilleBlood drive: The Recreation Center, 411 Brighton Ave., will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Sea Isle CityTurtle T-shirts: The Environmental Commission’s 2022 “Save a Turtle” T-shirts are for sale at The Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $10 for short sleeve and $20 long sleeve. Also available are baseball caps for $20 each. Quantities are limited. Proceeds benefit the Environmental Commission’s Turtle Program and other environmental causes. For information, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1245, or see VisitSICNJ.com.
AARP bus trips: AARP Chapter 710 is sponsoring two bus trips to The Surflight Theater in Beach Haven, Long Beach Island. The first trip will be Nov. 23 to see the musical “Buddy”; the second will be Dec. 7 to see “Ebenezer.” Each trip costs $97 per person, which includes motor coach transportation, a show ticket and lunch at The Waterfront Restaurant. For more information, call Eileen Hagan at 609-412-3197.
Somers PointCommunity tree lighting: Somers Point-Community First, a local volunteer organization, will host a Christmas tree decorating and lighting event for the holidays. All clubs, restaurants, families and organizations in the community are invited to decorate one of the 25 trees available along Bay Avenue in front of Shore Medical Center. A sign will be placed outside of the accompanying tree to identify participation. The decorating of the trees will begin on Dec. 4. Each establishment will be responsible for decorating and removing the decorations off their own trees. To reserve a tree, contact Michele Law at MicheleLaw1808@Yahoo.com. The lighting event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 8. Hot cocoa and candy canes will be available for attendees. Santa will arrive on a fire truck from the Somers Point Fire Department to greet everyone and lead the ceremonial illumination of the park.
Vineland
Library offers Saturday hours: The Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 856-794-4244.
Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
