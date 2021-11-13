In your town

AARP bus trips: AARP Chapter 710 is sponsoring two bus trips to The Surflight Theater in Beach Haven, Long Beach Island. The first trip will be Nov. 23 to see the musical “Buddy”; the second will be Dec. 7 to see “Ebenezer.” Each trip costs $97 per person, which includes motor coach transportation, a show ticket and lunch at The Waterfront Restaurant. For more information, call Eileen Hagan at 609-412-3197.

Somers PointCommunity tree lighting: Somers Point-Community First, a local volunteer organization, will host a Christmas tree decorating and lighting event for the holidays. All clubs, restaurants, families and organizations in the community are invited to decorate one of the 25 trees available along Bay Avenue in front of Shore Medical Center. A sign will be placed outside of the accompanying tree to identify participation. The decorating of the trees will begin on Dec. 4. Each establishment will be responsible for decorating and removing the decorations off their own trees. To reserve a tree, contact Michele Law at MicheleLaw1808@Yahoo.com. The lighting event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 8. Hot cocoa and candy canes will be available for attendees. Santa will arrive on a fire truck from the Somers Point Fire Department to greet everyone and lead the ceremonial illumination of the park.