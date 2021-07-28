In your town

Absecon
Crafters needed for Fall Fun Day: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a Fall Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 on church grounds at 591 New Jersey Ave. The outdoor event will include crafters, raffles, and food. Outdoor spaces for crafters are available. The fee for spaces is $25 for two parking spaces. For further information, contact Carol at 609-335-5214.
Atlantic City
Job skills lab: Library card holders can get free help with online jobs searches, how to write a resume, filling out an application and other skills from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic City Free Public Library, main learning center, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Those who wish to attend the lab must register in advance by calling 609-345-2269, ext. 3060.
Barnegat Township
COVID-19 vaccine clinic: The Ocean County Library will offer free vaccine shots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the local branch library at 112 Burr St. Walk-in are welcome. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Bridgeton
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Galloway Township
Galloway Green Market: Shop for locally grown produce from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road. For information, call 609-748-8999 or visit HistoricSmithville.com.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Works by artist Popo Flanigan will be displayed through July in the Art Gallery at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. A different local artist is featured each month. The library is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Margate
Free movies on the beach: Families are invited to view flicks on a digital screen on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, behind the Martin Bloom Pavilion, Thursdays at 7 p.m. Rain dates are usually the following day. For information, visit MargateHasMore.com
Mays Landing
Middle School orientation: The William Davies Middle School Grade 6 Orientation will be held Aug. 19 in the school’s cafeteria at 1876 Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive. There are two sessions: A-L from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.; M-Z from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. For information, call 609-476-6257.
Northfield
Beth Israel hosts school supply drive: The community is invited to bring donations of new school supplies for local children in need to Beth Israel synagogue at 2501 Shore Road. Supplies will be collected during business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays though Thursdays, through Aug. 12. For more information, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Registration for Queen Infanta candidates closes Friday: Local young women are invited to register for the Queen Infanta contest. Nominations must be submitted by Friday. Queen Infanta candidates are judged on their school and community involvement. The queen traditionally presides over the city’s annual Baby Parade, scheduled this year for Aug. 12. Find information and registration at ocnj.us/babyparade.
Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Pleasantville
Sunset jazz fest: Mayor Judy Ward announces the city’s Sunset Jazz Festival will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Lakes Bay Marina, 341 E. Bayview Ave. The free event features Eddie Morgan and REK’D 4 Jazz, featuring vocalist Darchele Todd. Food will be available for purchase from Soul Grill on Wheels. Bring a chair or blanket. There will be a raffle at the event featuring an item donated by Art Handler’s Appliance Center. All proceeds will benefit PEPP, which supports community events.
Sea Isle City
Movies Under the Stars: A different family-friendly movie will be shown at dusk on Wednesdays through Sept. 1 at Excursion Park. It’s free. Bring folding chairs and/or beach blankets. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Somers Point
Acme Give Back bag program benefits AMVETS: The Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program has named AMVETS of New Jersey in Somers Point as the beneficiary for the month of August. For every $3 reusable bag purchased in the store, Acme will donate $1 to the nonprofit veterans organization. The promotion does not apply to the plastic bags used at check-out.
Wildwood
Farmers market: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. The market features more than 60 vendors. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
Woodbine
New location for mobile vaccine clinic: The Cape May County Department of Health moved its free vaccine clinic to a mobile unit at the Ambulance Corps Building, 517 DeHirsch Blvd. COVID-19 shots will be given to walk-ins from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 and Aug. 24 and 26. For more information, call 609-465-1187.
