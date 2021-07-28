In your town

Absecon

Crafters needed for Fall Fun Day: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a Fall Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 on church grounds at 591 New Jersey Ave. The outdoor event will include crafters, raffles, and food. Outdoor spaces for crafters are available. The fee for spaces is $25 for two parking spaces. For further information, contact Carol at 609-335-5214.

Atlantic City

Job skills lab: Library card holders can get free help with online jobs searches, how to write a resume, filling out an application and other skills from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic City Free Public Library, main learning center, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Those who wish to attend the lab must register in advance by calling 609-345-2269, ext. 3060.

Barnegat Township

COVID-19 vaccine clinic: The Ocean County Library will offer free vaccine shots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the local branch library at 112 Burr St. Walk-in are welcome. For information, call 609-698-3331.

Bridgeton