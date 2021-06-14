In your town

Absecon
Submit names for Citizen of the Year: Nominations are sought for Absecon’s 2021 Citizen of the Year. The award is non-partisan and is given annually based on the following criteria: the nominee must be an Absecon citizen, family or businessperson who gives their time and talent for the betterment of the community; has made unselfish contributions to the city and the Atlantic County community without thought of personal gain, and who is not someone whose job or position in public service requires them to perform the tasks resulting in the contributions made; cannot be a sitting member of a government body. The award can be made to a family but only one award will be given. A committee of past recipients and representatives of the Absecon Republican Club, which sponsors the event, will make the selection. Nominations, with a summary of accomplishments not to exceed two pages, must be submitted by June 30 to The Citizen of the Year Committee c/o The Absecon Republican Club, PO Box 123, Absecon, NJ 08201, or emailed to AbseconGOP@gmail.com. For information, call Nick Larotonda at 609-233-7785 or email larotonda51@gmail.com
Egg Harbor Township
Democratic Club meeting: The EHT Democratic Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Tuesdays via Zoom, and at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive once COVID-19 gathering restrictions are lifted. To join the mailing list, email ehtdems@gmail.com or visit the facebook page.
Hammonton
Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
Lower Township
Police youth camp applications: All students entering 6th and 7th grades in the fall are welcome to register to participate in a free youth camp hosted by the Police Department to be held Aug. 9-13. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limited number of selected participants. Families will be invited to camp graduation and a barbeque luncheon on the last day of camp at the Cape May County Park. The camp curriculum will focus on building self-esteem, teamwork, good decision-making, communication skills and other educational lessons focusing on life skills. Enrollment is through June 25. For more information, visit the LTPD Facebook page or website.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The works of local artist Trisha Randolph will be featured through June at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org. Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Miss Night in Venice contestants vie for title: The Miss Night in Venice Committee announced this year’s six contestants are: Katie Bowman, Gianna DiFelice, Marissa Green, Tricia Nicoletti, Ella Osbeck and Kirsten Zoellner. The contestant who garners the most monetary donations will be named the winner. The major portion of the proceeds collected will be divided between the Ocean City High School After Prom Party, the HERO Campaign and the O.C. Food Cupboard. The new Miss Night in Venice will be crowned 7:15 p.m. July 19 at the O.C. Tabernacle. Prior to the crowning contestants and prior queens will parade in convertibles on the Boardwalk at 6:30 p.m. from 5th to 14th streets. The queen and her court will ride on the lead boat in the annual Night in Venice Boat Parade along the bayfront on July 24.
Sea Isle City
V.A. Outreach Program: VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host a V. A. Outreach Program from 4 to 6 p.m. third Tuesdays of each month inside Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd. Veterans Administration outreach specialists will answer questions, offer guidance and explain what services the V. A. offers. The program is free and available to all U.S. veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. No appointment is necessary. For information, call 609-330-3307.
Somers Point
Live music at the firehouse: Fire Company No. 1 on Bethel Road hosts live music and dancing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. A different live musical duo is featured each week. Admission is $10 and includes light snacks, music, social and some line dancing. Singles and couples are welcome. For more information, call Rita Voli at 609-408-3619.
Tuckerton
Manna farmers market: Vendor spaces are available for the summer farmers market hosted by Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. The market is held Tuesdays through the summer. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
Vineland
Yard, book sale: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold an outside yard sale and inside book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18, 19 at the clubhouse at 577 S. Main Road at Washington Avenue. To reserve a spot for the yard sale, call Marian at 856-692-2578. Bring your own table/set up at a cost of $10 for 1 day or $15 for both days. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com.
Woodbine
Shredding event: The Woodbine Sustainable Jersey Green Team and the Chamber of Commerce will host a community shred event for residents only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Global Document Services will park a mobile shredding truck in parking lot at Borough Hall at 501 Washington Ave. The event is free. There is a limit of three boxes per vehicle or attendee. Staples, clips, folders, tabs, binders, CDs and DVDs will be accepted, but no hard drives. For information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.
