In your town

Avalon

Carry out pork dinner: The Avalon Manor Improvement Association will host its annual pork dinner Saturday. The event is take out only. Each order will have roast pork, home made sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls and cookies for dessert. The cost is $18. Pick up orders from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the AMIA, 581 Old Avalon Blvd. Advance registration required. For more information, call 609-967-3991.

Bridgeton

Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.

Commercial Township