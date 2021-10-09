In your town

Avalon
Carry out pork dinner: The Avalon Manor Improvement Association will host its annual pork dinner Saturday. The event is take out only. Each order will have roast pork, home made sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls and cookies for dessert. The cost is $18. Pick up orders from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the AMIA, 581 Old Avalon Blvd. Advance registration required. For more information, call 609-967-3991.
Bridgeton
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Commercial Township
Ghost tour: The Mauricetown Historical Society will once again host its popular Ghost Tour on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. Walk the dimly-lit streets of the quaint sea-faring village as guides tell stories of sea captains and some very “unfortunate’’ residents. Tour begins at the Compton House, 1229 Front Street. Parking at the Methodist Church. A $15 per-person fee includes donuts and cider after the tour. Call 856-785-0457 or visit http://mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org/ghost-tour.htm
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Gardening spaces are available in the community garden. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Hammonton
Clocktoberfest celebration: The town’s Clock Committee will host its second annual Clocktoberfest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in front of Town Hall, near the historic town clock. The unveiling of the commemorative town clock plaque will take place at 1 p.m. Afternoon festivities include food, craft beers and spirits and live music. All funds raised will be used for the continued maintenance of the timepiece. For information, contact Bob Schenk, committee co-chairman, at 609-517-4614 or email bschenk@comcast.net.
Margate
Beth El Game Day: The Beth El Sisterhood invites the community for fun, food and socialization at its Game Day event from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave. The cost is $15 and will include lunch and snacks. Bring a game to play with others. Reservations are required. Call 609-823-2725.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “In the Company of Killers,” by Bryan Christy. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Halloween House Decorating Contest: Registration is open for the second annual Halloween House Decorating Contest. Judges will award prizes for homes in each of the city’s four wards and for businesses. Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Oct. 22. A list of participants will be posted, so everybody can see the decorated homes. For more information and to sign up, visit ocnj.us/halloween.
Pleasantville
‘The Great Big Giveaway’: The community is invited to a free event from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Oct. 9 at Grace Community Family Life Center, 300 Shadeland Ave. There will be clothing, shoes, household items, toys and food, while supplies last. For more information, call 609-641-4701.
Somers Point
City yard sale: Residents are invited to stop by participating properties during the city-wide yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. No early shoppers. For a list of properties visit the Recreation Department website.
Vineland
Woman’s Club meeting: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold its next meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 11. The club is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting other women with similar interests. Meetings are held in the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
Woodbine
Car Show and Swap Meet: The Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce will host the 10th annual Car Show and Swap Meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The rain date will be Sunday. The event will be held along the borough’s bike path/greenway at Route 550 and Washington Avenue. There will be free parking and admission to all spectators, with craft and food vendors on site. For more information, call Lisa Fisher at 609-780-3088 or email lisamcveyfisher@yahoo.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.