In your town

St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. Purchase one ticket for $52 and get 52 chances to win. Drawings are held every Tuesday in the Parish Office. Send name, address, phone number and a check made out to “SEAS Cyrenean” to: SEAS Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. All proceeds are for the church. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.

Winter arts display at library: The works of 11 brush-and-canvas artists from Pine Shores Art Association are exhibited through January and February at the Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch, at 112 Burr St. The exhibit, themed “Winter Wonderland,” represents the artists’ perspectives of winter and nature. The works will include paintings and clay crafts by Mary Walker-Baptiste and Linda Saladino; paintings by Nancy Glines, Lonny Hall, Paul Hartelius, Margaret Hartwell, Suzi Hoffman, Kimberly Measure, Shelly C Ristow, Barbara Whelan and Nadine Yura; clay creations by Alexandra Smith and Mary Kate Fogel; and verse by Louis Baptiste. Participating artists will discuss the exhibit, and their creative processes, in a video to be featured on OCL’s YouTube channel, Spotify, and at theoceancountylibrary.org. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For information, call 609-698-3331.