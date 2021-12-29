In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. Purchase one ticket for $52 and get 52 chances to win. Drawings are held every Tuesday in the Parish Office. Send name, address, phone number and a check made out to “SEAS Cyrenean” to: SEAS Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. All proceeds are for the church. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.
Barnegat Township
Winter arts display at library: The works of 11 brush-and-canvas artists from Pine Shores Art Association are exhibited through January and February at the Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch, at 112 Burr St. The exhibit, themed “Winter Wonderland,” represents the artists’ perspectives of winter and nature. The works will include paintings and clay crafts by Mary Walker-Baptiste and Linda Saladino; paintings by Nancy Glines, Lonny Hall, Paul Hartelius, Margaret Hartwell, Suzi Hoffman, Kimberly Measure, Shelly C Ristow, Barbara Whelan and Nadine Yura; clay creations by Alexandra Smith and Mary Kate Fogel; and verse by Louis Baptiste. Participating artists will discuss the exhibit, and their creative processes, in a video to be featured on OCL’s YouTube channel, Spotify, and at theoceancountylibrary.org. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Bridgeton
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Margate
Beth El Synagogue Movie Day: The public is invited to view the film “News of the World” 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave. Admission is $5 and includes snacks. Proof of vaccination is required to attend. For more information or to register, call 609-823-2725.
Mays Landing
Green Team meetings: Residents interested in joining the Township of Hamilton Green Team are invited to attend the group’s monthly meetings, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays at the Municipal Building, 6101 13th St. For more information, email lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
First Night admission buttons on sale: The city will host its family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 4 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. More than 70 entertainment programs will be held at 20 different locations throughout town. Admission buttons cost $20. For information, call 609-399-6111 or visit firstnightocnj.com.
Sea Isle City
New Year’s Eve fireworks: The city hosts its annual fireworks display 8 p.m. Friday at JFK Boulevard beach. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Garden Club: The Garden Club has resumed its regular meeting schedule of 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month through December at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-263-6736.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.