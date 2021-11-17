In your town

Bridgeton
Free Thanksgiving dinner: Bethany Grace Community Church will distribute Grab N’ Go Dinner Bowls at noon on Nov. 25 at the Fellowship/Outreach Hall, 31 N. Pearl St. Dinners are on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. One dinner bowl per individual. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. Volunteers, food donations and monetary donations are welcome. For more information, visit faithinactioncentral.com. For questions, call 855-818-3810 ext. 707, or email Nick Dobrowolski at nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Cape May
Annual tree lighting ceremony: The city will hold a night of old-fashioned family fun to kick off the holiday season beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. The program will take place in the Rotary Park Bandstand at 400 Lafayette St. There will be a visit from Santa Claus. For information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.
Egg Harbor Township
Turkey Trot: The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve on Zion Road will hold its 8th annual Turkey Trot on Nov. 27. The 5K run and 1-mile fun walk will begin at 9 a.m., with registration open at 8 a.m. The first 100 runners signed up will receive an event T-shirt. Medals will be awarded to runners by age group. Advanced registration is $25 for runners, $10 for walkers. Race day registration is $30 runners, $15 walkers. For more information, call 609-602-1086 or email brentmaurer78@yahoo.com.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local artist Monica Nask is the featured artist for November and December at the Longport Library Art Gallery, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, except on Tuesdays when it is open to 8 p.m. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Margate
Homeowners Association food drive: The second annual Margate Homeowners Association Food Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21 outside of Casel’s Supermarket at 8008 Ventnor Ave. Members will collect canned, bottled or bags of food to donate to the Food Pantry at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. For information, call the JFS offices at 609-822-1108.
Mays Landing
Blood drive: VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50, will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “The Comyn’s Curse,” by M. MacKinnon. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Coat and blanket drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting coats, gloves, blankets, sweaters and other cold weather items for the Ecumenical Clothes Closet. Donations may be brought to the office at 405 22nd St. through Nov. 24. Place items in a plastic bag. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
Sea Isle City
Holiday beach tags: Limited edition 2022 holiday beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each. Purchases can be made at the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., during regular business hours, cash or checks only. The beach tag vending machine in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., is accessible 24-hours a day and accepts cash only. For more information, call 609-263-8687.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Vineland
Christmas parade: Main Street Vineland seeks vendors, participants, volunteers and sponsors for the annual Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade to take place 5 p.m. Nov. 27 on Landis Avenue. The rain date is Nov. 28. This year’s theme is “An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave.” Trophies will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners in both the “Large Float” and “Petite Float” categories. The parade will proceed through the downtown toward Myrtle Street and will be preceded by a holiday-related performance by members of the Vineland Regional Dance Company. COVID-related safety measures will be in place. Registration to participate in the parade is needed by Nov. 19. Call 856-794-8653 or visit theave.biz, or visit iacebook.
