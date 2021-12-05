In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. Purchase one ticket for $52 and get 52 chances to win. Drawings are held every Tuesday in the Parish Office. Send name, address, phone number and a check made out to “SEAS Cyrenean” to: SEAS Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. All proceeds are for the church. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.
Atlantic City
Sock and glove drive: The Mayor’s Office of Special Events and the Department of Health and Human Services is asking for sock and glove donations to help keep residents in need dry and warm this winter. Donations are needed for all sizes and for all genders. A donation bin is set up in the lobby of City Hall through Dec. 21, open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. All items collected will be donated to Turning Point Homeless Day Center and the Covenant House in Atlantic City. For information, call 609-347-5823 or 609-513-0185.
Bridgeton
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Buena Vista Township
Toy drive: The Special Events Committee is asking the community for help in its annual “Santa’s Toy Delivery Service” to provide toys for Christmas for local children. Donations are urgently needed. Bring new, unwrapped toys to the Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway, during regular business hours and leave them in the toy box on the front porch. Monetary donations by check or money order made payable to Buena Vista Township Special Events may be mailed to P.O. Box 605, Buena, NJ 08310, or drop in the box on the east side of the Municipal Building. For more information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8.
Egg Harbor City
Christmas parade: Registration to participate in the city’s Christmas parade is underway. The parade will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 18. Individuals, clubs, groups, floats and decorated vehicles will line up by 5 p.m. at 500 London Ave. The parade will wind through city streets to proceed down Philadelphia Avenue, with a grandstand in the 100 block of Philadelphia Avenue. For more information and to register, call Brenda Ruth 609-335-1767 or email ehcparade@gmail.com.
Egg Harbor Township
High school stages musical: “Legally Blonde: The Musical” will be performed in the high school Performing Arts Center 2 p.m. Sunday. The show is rated PG-13 for mature themes. Tickets are $10, available at the door on a first come, first served basis. Face coverings are required at all times while inside the building.
Galloway Township New pastor installed at Macedonia Baptist: The community is invited to the installation of the Rev. Cheryl Hicks, the first female pastor at Macedonia Baptist Church, located in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. The service will be held 3 p.m. Dec. 12. Hicks will be the sixth recorded pastor in the church’s 104-year history. Bishop John R. Gandy, of Abundant Life Center Church, will officiate. Recently retired pastor emeritus the Rev. Ernest Barnes will oversee the program. The service also will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook link.
Lower Township
Toy drive: Police Chief William Priole announced the extension of No Shave November fundraiser for police officers through December. Each participating officer will donate a minimum of $50 toward the township’s annual toy drive to help families in need. The department is also collecting toy donations from the public through Dec. 11. Bring new unwrapped presents to the lobby of the Police Department. For more information, call 609-886-2005, ext. 132, or visit townshipoflower.org.
Margate
Beth El Synagogue Movie Day: The public is invited to view the film “News of the World” 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave. Admission is $5 and includes snacks. Proof of vaccination is required to attend. For more information or to register, call 609-823-2725.
North Wildwood
Pearl Harbor Day service: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 will host a remembrance service starting at noon Tuesday. The program will be held at the Hereford Inlet seawall located in the parking lot of St. Demetrios Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave., in the Angelsea section. The service has been a tradition at the post since 1991 to honor World War II U.S. military of all services. Fior information, call Joseph A. Orlando, post commander, at 609-729-5832.
Ocean City
First Night admission buttons on sale: The city will host its family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 4 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. More than 70 entertainment programs will be held at 20 different locations throughout town. Admission buttons cost $20. For information, call 609-399-6111 or visit firstnightocnj.com.
Sea Isle City
Local-themed calendars for sale: Photographer Jerry Hussar has compiled his second annual wall calendar specifically for and of Sea Isle City. The calendars sell for $20, with 50% of the profits are donated to Mayor Leonard Desiderio’s 2021 Holiday Toy and Food Drive. Local deliveries can be arranged. The cost to mail a calendar is approximately $4.90. To order, email jerryhussar@gmail.com. Quantities are limited.
Holiday Lighting Contest: Register your decorated home or business by Dec. 8. Judging will take place between 5:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 9. The event is hosted by the Recreation Office and the Sea Isle City Garden Club. For information, call 609-263-0050.
Indoor yoga: NJ Beach Yoga will hold classes inside the Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd. on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required at njbeachyoga.com/.
Somers Point
Pearl Harbor service: The community is invited to the Municipal Beach at 1 p.m. Sunday for a service of remembrance conducted by area veterans organizations. For more information, call Tom Innocente at 609-927-4358.
Stafford Township
Parents Day Out: The Southern Regional Future Educators club will hold a Parents Day Out to give parents the opportunity to get some holiday shopping and wrapping done. The club will entertain the children from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 in the senior high school cafeteria. Activities include games, crafts and cooking. The cost is $15 per child or $30 per family. To register, or for more information, visit www.srsd.net.
Vineland
Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
Woodbine
Join the Woodbine holiday parade: Local residents and neighboring municipalities throughout the tri-county area are invited to participate in the annual holiday parade hosted by the Borough of Woodbine Recreation Department. The parade is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 10, with line up at 5 p.m. behind Woodbine Elementary School on Webster Avenue, then head west to Washington, north on Washington to Bryant, right onto Adams, then south on Adams to the Public Safety Building. Trophies will be awarded to the best decorated fire/rescue apparatus and marching units. Everyone will receive a participant plaque. Following the parade, Santa will join with the Woodbine mayor to light the Christmas tree on the bike path, where Santa will visit with children. For information and to register, call or text 609- 231-7963.
