In your town

Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com .

Join the Woodbine holiday parade: Local residents and neighboring municipalities throughout the tri-county area are invited to participate in the annual holiday parade hosted by the Borough of Woodbine Recreation Department. The parade is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 10, with line up at 5 p.m. behind Woodbine Elementary School on Webster Avenue, then head west to Washington, north on Washington to Bryant, right onto Adams, then south on Adams to the Public Safety Building. Trophies will be awarded to the best decorated fire/rescue apparatus and marching units. Everyone will receive a participant plaque. Following the parade, Santa will join with the Woodbine mayor to light the Christmas tree on the bike path, where Santa will visit with children. For information and to register, call or text 609- 231-7963.