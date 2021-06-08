In your town

Blood drive: Asbury United Methodist Church at 290 Asbury Ave. will host a Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a goal of collecting 60 pints. The public is welcome to participate. Walk-ins are welcome but to reduce waiting time pre-registration is requested. Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767. The sponsor code is Asburyumc.

Galloway Township

Donate old flags: The Cape-Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League will team with a local Boy Scout troop to will hold a retirement ceremony for worn and damaged U.S. flags at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Bunker, 731 Great Creek Road. The community is invited to drop off old flags at the drop box located on the property. Also, new American flags, POW flags and USMC flags will be available for purchase. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page.

Longport