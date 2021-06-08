In your town

Absecon
Submit names for Citizen of the Year: Nominations are sought for Absecon’s 2021 Citizen of the Year. The award is non-partisan and is given annually based on the following criteria: the nominee must be an Absecon citizen, family or businessperson who gives their time and talent for the betterment of the community; has made unselfish contributions to the city and the Atlantic County community without thought of personal gain, and who is not someone whose job or position in public service requires them to perform the tasks resulting in the contributions made; cannot be a sitting member of a government body. The award can be made to a family but only one award will be given. A committee of past recipients and representatives of the Absecon Republican Club, which sponsors the event, will make the selection. Nominations, with a summary of accomplishments not to exceed two pages, must be submitted by June 30 to The Citizen of the Year Committee c/o The Absecon Republican Club, PO Box 123, Absecon, NJ 08201, or emailed to AbseconGOP@gmail.com. For information, call Nick Larotonda at 609-233-7785 or email larotonda51@gmail.com
Atlantic City
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Buena Vista Township
Garden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Blood drive: Asbury United Methodist Church at 290 Asbury Ave. will host a Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a goal of collecting 60 pints. The public is welcome to participate. Walk-ins are welcome but to reduce waiting time pre-registration is requested. Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767. The sponsor code is Asburyumc.
Galloway Township
Donate old flags: The Cape-Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League will team with a local Boy Scout troop to will hold a retirement ceremony for worn and damaged U.S. flags at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Bunker, 731 Great Creek Road. The community is invited to drop off old flags at the drop box located on the property. Also, new American flags, POW flags and USMC flags will be available for purchase. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The works of local artist Trisha Randolph will be featured through June at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower Township
Police youth camp applications: All students entering 6th and 7th grades in the fall are welcome to register to participate in a free youth camp hosted by the Police Department to be held Aug. 9-13. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limited number of selected participants. Families will be invited to camp graduation and a barbeque luncheon on the last day of camp at the Cape May County Park. The camp curriculum will focus on building self-esteem, teamwork, good decision-making, communication skills and other educational lessons focusing on life skills. Enrollment is through June 25. For more information, visit the LTPD Facebook page or website.
Mahjongg lessons: Beth El Synagogue will offer mahjongg lessons for the next four Thursdays at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 for the entire four weeks. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-823-2725.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman's Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. June 22 at the Clubhouse, 300 E St. This month's book is "The Other Einstein" by Marie Benedict. All are welcome to participate. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Miss Night in Venice contestants vie for title: The Miss Night in Venice Committee announced this year's six contestants are: Katie Bowman, Gianna DiFelice, Marissa Green, Tricia Nicoletti, Ella Osbeck and Kirsten Zoellner. The contestant who garners the most monetary donations will be named the winner. The major portion of the proceeds collected will be divided between the Ocean City High School After Prom Party, the HERO Campaign and the O.C. Food Cupboard. The new Miss Night in Venice will be crowned 7:15 p.m. July 19 at the O.C. Tabernacle. Prior to the crowning contestants and prior queens will parade in convertibles on the Boardwalk at 6:30 p.m. from 5th to 14th streets. The queen and her court will ride on the lead boat in the annual Night in Venice Boat Parade along the bayfront on July 24.
Sea Isle City
Summer employment with the city: Seasonal employees are needed for the Beach Patrol, Public Works Department and Beach Tag Office. If interested, complete and submit an application, which can be found on the Departments/Human Resources page at seaislecitynj.us. For more information, call the Beach Patrol at 609-263-3655, Public Works at 609-263-6000, or the Beach Tag Office at 609-263-8687, ext. 106.
Somers Point
Live music at the firehouse: Fire Company No. 1 on Bethel Road hosts live music and dancing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. A different live musical duo is featured each week. Admission is $10 and includes light snacks, music, social and some line dancing. Singles and couples are welcome. For more information, call Rita Voli at 609-408-3619.
Tuckerton
Manna farmers market: Vendor spaces are available for the summer farmers market hosted by Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. The market opens June 15 and will be held each Tuesday through the season. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
Vineland
Yard, book sale: The Woman's Club of Vineland will hold an outside yard sale and inside book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18, 19 at the clubhouse at 577 S. Main Road at Washington Avenue. To reserve a spot for the yard sale, call Marian at 856-692-2578. Bring your own table/set up at a cost of $10 for 1 day or $15 for both days. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com.
Wildwood
Farmers market: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. The market features more than 60 vendors. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
Woodbine
Shredding event: The Woodbine Sustainable Jersey Green Team and the Chamber of Commerce will host a community shred event for residents only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19. Global Document Services will park a mobile shredding truck in parking lot at Borough Hall at 501 Washington Ave. The event is free. There is a limit of three boxes per vehicle or attendee. Staples, clips, folders, tabs, binders, CDs and DVDs will be accepted, but no hard drives. For information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.
Contact: 609-272-7295
