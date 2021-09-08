In your town

Absecon

Crafters needed for Fall Fun Day: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a Fall Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 on church grounds at 591 New Jersey Ave. The outdoor event will include crafters, raffles, and food. Outdoor spaces for crafters are available. The fee for spaces is $25 for two parking spaces. For further information, contact Carol at 609-335-5214.

Atlantic City

Veterans Regional Stand Down: An outreach program to serve homeless and at risk veterans will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the All Wars Memorial, 1510 Adriatic Ave. Free services include lunch, a clothing and products giveaway, and information and help with benefits, claims, housing and VA medical forms. The event is sponsored by local and area American Legion, VFW and DAV posts, Camden Catholic Charities and the American Red Cross. For information, call 609-703-2467 or 908-894-0746.

Bridgeton