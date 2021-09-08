In your town

Absecon
Crafters needed for Fall Fun Day: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a Fall Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 on church grounds at 591 New Jersey Ave. The outdoor event will include crafters, raffles, and food. Outdoor spaces for crafters are available. The fee for spaces is $25 for two parking spaces. For further information, contact Carol at 609-335-5214.
Atlantic City
Veterans Regional Stand Down: An outreach program to serve homeless and at risk veterans will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the All Wars Memorial, 1510 Adriatic Ave. Free services include lunch, a clothing and products giveaway, and information and help with benefits, claims, housing and VA medical forms. The event is sponsored by local and area American Legion, VFW and DAV posts, Camden Catholic Charities and the American Red Cross. For information, call 609-703-2467 or 908-894-0746.
Bridgeton
“Crafts Faire”: The community is invited to a crafts and vendors fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 on the grounds of the Nail House, currently being restored for public use by the nonprofit Center for Historic American Building Arts. The event will be held at the Commerce Street entrance to Bridgeton City Park. Tours of the inside of the building will be held; masks are required. There will be a meet and greet with artist-in-residence Rita Lynn Lyman, whose new Nail House as Time Machine exhibit is scheduled to open in December. For information, call 856-369-1300 or 856-221-3280 or visit centerhabarts.org.
Buena Vista Township
Garden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
Hammonton
‘A Tribute in Lights’: Independent Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by shining two beams of light from 9 p.m. to midnight on Sept. 11 from the firehouse at 51 N. White Horse Pike. The building will also be illuminated in red, white and blue LED lights. There will be a bagpiper and a timeline banner display. The public is asked to following signage into the parking lot, and not stop on the White Horse Pike. For more information, call 609-567-4330 or email hammontonfire2@gmail.com.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local resident Carole Couzens is the featured artist for September and October at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Mays Landing
Prescription drop box at police station: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, has partnered with Hamilton Township Police Department to locate a permanent prescription drop box inside police headquarters for the public to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications. The box is available to the public 24/7 at 6101 13th St.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “The Book of Lost Friends,” by Lisa Wingate. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434. The book was selected by Rowan College South Jersey for the 2021 “One Book, One College” program and author Lisa Wingate will give a virtual presentation regarding her book at the college on Nov. 3. To register for the presentation, visit RSVP@RCSJ.EDU/ONEBOOK.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Pleasantville
Community walk/movie night: The Atlantic County Coalition for a Safe Community will host an end of summer community walk and movie night on Thursday, September 9 at the Ralph Peterson Community Center at New Hope, 301 Woodland Ave. The event will begin with a meet and greet at 6 p.m.; the walk begins at 6:30 p.m. The walk route is approximately 20-30 minutes. There will be burgers, hot dogs, water ice and refreshments. The move Space Jam 2 begins at 7:30 p.m. Masks are required to attend.
Sea Isle City
Civic Club fundraiser: The community is invited to the annual card party/game day luncheon hosted by the Women’s Civic Club on Sept. 14. The event begins at noon in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. Admission is $25, which includes lunch and games. There will also be a 50-50 drawing. Proceeds benefit The Branches Episcopal Outreach Center, Holy Redeemer Food Pantry, Saint Maximillian Kolbe Food Pantry and Sea Isle City United Methodist Food Cupboard. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Michelle at 609-778-7095.
AARP Chapter 710 resumes meetings: The members of AARP Chapter 710 will resume their regular meeting schedule by hosting a picnic luncheon at noon Sept. 16 at the Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd.. All past and future members are welcome. Attendees are asked to bring a luncheon item to share with the group. Picnic-goers with last names that begin with the letters A-to-L are asked to bring an appetizer or entre; those with last names starting with M-to-Z are asked to bring a dessert. For information, call 609-263-1453 or 609-263-7427.
Somers Point
Flea market: The Fire Auxiliary of Somers Point Fire Co. 1 will hold a flea market and craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Bethel Road Firehouse. Vendor spaces are $20 inside and $15 outside. For information, call 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.
Vineland
Mum sale: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold a mum sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the clubhouse 677 S. Main Road. The plants are supplied by Coia’s Greenhouse. Prices start at $5. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com/ and like the group on Facebook.
