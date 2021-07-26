In your town

Absecon
Crafters needed for Fall Fun Day: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a Fall Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 on church grounds at 591 New Jersey Ave. The outdoor event will include crafters, raffles, and food. Outdoor spaces for crafters are available. The fee for spaces is $25 for two parking spaces. For further information, contact Carol at 609-335-5214.
Barnegat TownshipCOVID-19 vaccine clinic: The Ocean County Library will offer free vaccine shots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the local branch library at 112 Burr St. Walk-in are welcome. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Galloway TownshipGalloway Green Market: Shop for locally grown produce from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road. For information, call 609-748-8999 or visit HistoricSmithville.com.
LongportLibrary art exhibit: Works by artist Popo Flanigan will be displayed through July in the Art Gallery at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. A different local artist is featured each month. The library is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
NorthfieldBeth Israel hosts school supply drive: The community is invited to bring donations of new school supplies for local children in need to Beth Israel synagogue at 2501 Shore Road. Supplies will be collected during business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays though Thursdays, July 28 through Aug. 12. For more information, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean CityRegistration open for Baby Parade: The 111th annual Baby Parade is set for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12. All families with children ages 10 and under are invited to participate. Bands, performing groups and commercial floats are also encouraged to join. Complete information and registration is available at ocnj.us/BabyParade.
PleasantvilleSunset jazz fest: Mayor Judy Ward announces the city’s Sunset Jazz Festival will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Lakes Bay Marina, 341 E. Bayview Ave. The free event features Eddie Morgan and REK’D 4 Jazz, featuring vocalist Darchele Todd. Food will be available for purchase from Soul Grill on Wheels. Bring a chair or blanket. There will be a raffle at the event featuring an item donated by Art Handler’s Appliance Center. All proceeds will benefit PEPP, which supports community events.
Sea Isle City Family Fun Night: Children and families can attend a free character show, DJ dance party and fun activities from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30 at Excursion Park. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Somers PointAcme Give Back bag program benefits AMVETS: The Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program has named AMVETS of New Jersey in Somers Point as the beneficiary for the month of August. For every $3 reusable bag purchased in the store, Acme will donate $1 to the nonprofit veterans organization. The promotion does not apply to the plastic bags used at check-out.
TuckertonManna farmers market: Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. hosts a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday through the summer. For information, call 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
VinelandGot Sneakers campaign: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
WoodbineNew location for mobile vaccine clinic: The Cape May County Department of Health moved its free vaccine clinic to a mobile unit at the Ambulance Corps Building, 517 DeHirsch Blvd. COVID-19 shots will be given to walk-ins from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27 and 29, and Aug. 24 and 26. For more information, call 609-465-1187.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.