In your town

Sea Isle City Family Fun Night: Children and families can attend a free character show, DJ dance party and fun activities from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30 at Excursion Park. For information, call 609-263-8687.

Somers PointAcme Give Back bag program benefits AMVETS: The Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program has named AMVETS of New Jersey in Somers Point as the beneficiary for the month of August. For every $3 reusable bag purchased in the store, Acme will donate $1 to the nonprofit veterans organization. The promotion does not apply to the plastic bags used at check-out.

TuckertonManna farmers market: Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. hosts a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday through the summer. For information, call 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com.