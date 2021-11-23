In your town

Live music at the firehouse: Fire Company No. 1 on Bethel Road hosts live music and dancing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. A different live musical duo is featured each week. Admission is $10 and includes light snacks, music, social and some line dancing. Singles and couples are welcome. For more information, call Rita Voli at 609-408-3619.

weekly?.....Garden Club meeting: The Green Thumb Garden Club will meet on the grounds of the kitchen garden behind Somers Mansion from 6 to 8 p.m. June 1. Attendees are asked to bring a chair. Parking is available in the free public lot in front of Somers Mansion on Shore Road. All are welcome. For more information, call Rosemary Evans at 609-214-6967 or email rosemaryevans@verizon.net.

Stafford Township

Parents Day Out: The Southern Regional Future Educators club will hold a Parents Day Out to give parents the opportunity to get some holiday shopping and wrapping done. The club will entertain the children from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 in the senior high school cafeteria. Activities include games, crafts and cooking. The cost is $15 per child or $30 per family. To register, or for more information, visit www.srsd.net.

Blood drive: St. Mary's Parish, 100 Bishop Way, will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Through Nov. 23, donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Stone Harbor