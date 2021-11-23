In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth's weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook.com/abseconarts. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
...suspended.....Absecon Democratic Club: The Absecon Democratic Club meets second Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are held downstairs at the American Legion on New Jersey Avenue. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-641-3150.
...suspended til further notice.....Absecon Republican Club: The Absecon Republican Club meets fourth Mondays through Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are held at Villa Rifici, 308 White Horse Pike. For more information, call 609-204-0600.
...ditto.....Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Clothing giveaway: Members of the community who are in need are invited to receive free clothing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 525 Atlantic Ave. The outreach program will be held inside the church and on church grounds. There will be men's and women's clothing in various sizes, all gently used and in good condition. For more information, email Kim Nelson at kimmill770@aol.com.
Bridgeton
Free Thanksgiving dinner: Bethany Grace Community Church will distribute Grab N’ Go Dinner Bowls at noon on Nov. 25 at the Fellowship/Outreach Hall, 31 N. Pearl St. Dinners are on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. One dinner bowl per individual. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. Volunteers, food donations and monetary donations are welcome. For more information, visit faithinactioncentral.com. For questions, call 855-818-3810 ext. 707, or email Nick Dobrowolski at nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Buena Vista Township
Toy drive: The Special Events Committee is asking the community for help in its annual “Santa’s Toy Delivery Service” to provide toys for Christmas for local children. Donations are urgently needed. Bring new, unwrapped toys to the Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway, during regular business hours and leave them in the toy box on the front porch. Monetary donations by check or money order made payable to Buena Vista Township Special Events may be mailed to P.O. Box 605, Buena, NJ 08310, or drop in the box on the east side of the Municipal Building. For more information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8.
Cape May
Annual tree lighting ceremony: The city will hold a night of old-fashioned family fun to kick off the holiday season beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. The program will take place in the Rotary Park Bandstand at 400 Lafayette St. There will be a visit from Santa Claus. For information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.
Egg Harbor Township
Democratic Club meeting: The EHT Democratic Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Tuesdays via Zoom, and at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive once COVID-19 gathering restrictions are lifted. To join the mailing list, email ehtdems@gmail.com or visit the facebook page.
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
...on hold...Aspie Empowerment Group: Teens with Asperger's syndrome are welcome to meet with others for a social group 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Ave. Snacks will be provided. For information, call 609-927-8664.
Estell Manor
Folsom
Galloway Township
?????MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH PASTOR INSTALLATION
....on hold....Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
....on hold....Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Hammonton
Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
Linwood
....on hold....Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
....on hold.....Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Pizzatega, New Road, Linwood. The group welcomes past and prospective members in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-287-2795 or visit NJKiwanis.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local artist Monica Nask is the featured artist for November and December at the Longport Library Art Gallery, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, except on Tuesdays when it is open to 8 p.m. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.
Safe exchange zone established: The Lower Township Police Department has established a safe exchange zone in the front police parking lot of the Public Safety Building in the Airport Complex at 1389 Langley Road in the Erma section. There are two parking spots, located in front of the visitor lot. The parking spots have posted signs and are painted yellow. The marked area is video recorded by security cameras. The zone has been set up as a courtesy to and for the protection of residents involved in online transactions, such as a Craig’s List. For more information, visit lowertownshippolice.com.
New York City bus trip: The Community Education and Recreation Department will host a bus trip to New York City on Dec. 4. Departure is 8:30 a.m. from the Eugene A. Tighe School on Amherst Avenue. Return boarding in NYC is at 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $40 per passenger. For information, call 609-823-6658.
Mays Landing
Thursday, DEC 2 - Green Team meetings: Residents interested in joining the Township of Hamilton Green Team are invited to attend the group's monthly meetings, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays at the Municipal Building, 6101 13th St. For more information, email lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
Prescription drop box at police station: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, has partnered with Hamilton Township Police Department to locate a permanent prescription drop box inside police headquarters for the public to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications. The box is available to the public 24/7 at 6101 13th St.
....on hold.....Republican Club meets: The Hamilton Township Republican Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway. New members are welcome. For more information, visit Facebook.com/HTGOP.
Middle Township
....on hold.....American Legion recruitment campaign: Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 seeks new members. Membership is open to anyone who served during a time of active military conflict. Membership is also available in the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. For more information, email adjutant198@gmail.com.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman's Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month's book is "The Comyn's Curse," by M. MacKinnon. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Mullica Township
....on hold.....Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
...on hold.....Book club for girls: All middle school-aged girls are invited to talk about books, short stories, poetry and other works from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. Snacks will be served. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
....on hold.....English as a Second Language: Practice speaking skills and receive instruction from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
....on hold.....Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
....on hold.....Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions ranging from how to send an email to editing a spreadsheet. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
North Wildwood
Ocean City
Book sale at library: The Ocean City Free Public Library will hold its holiday book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 in the library atrium at 1735 Simpson Ave. All proceeds support the programs sponsored by the Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library. For more information, visit friendsvolunteersocfpl.com.
Coat and blanket drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting coats, gloves, blankets, sweaters and other cold weather items for the Ecumenical Clothes Closet. Donations may be brought to the office at 405 22nd St. through Nov. 24. Place items in a plastic bag. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
First Night admission buttons on sale: The city will host its family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 4 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. More than 70 entertainment programs will be held at 20 different locations throughout town. Admission buttons are on sale for $15 through Nov. 30; the price goes up to $20 after that. For information, call 609-399-6111 or visit firstnightocnj.com.
Ocean Township
Pleasantville
....on hold....NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. It’s free to attend and new members are welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Sea Isle City
Town Hall meeting: The city will outline plans for a Community Center on the site of the former public school on Park Road at 10 a.m. Dec. 4 inside the Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd. Blue prints will be on display. City officials will outline the uses planned for the future facility and members of the public will be able to ask questions. For more information, call 609-263-8687, ext. 103.
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS
Santa’s Mailbox: There’s a special red mailbox in the lobby of City Hall that children can use to mail letters to Saint Nick. No postage is necessary, because the City uses a magical delivery service to ensure that all of Santa’s mail arrives safely at the North Pole.
Brunch with Santa: Children (up to age 10) can enjoy brunch at VFW Post 1963 on Sunday, December 12, at 11:00 AM. Pre-registration is required between November 22 and December 3. Kids will meet Santa and receive treats. 609-263-0050.
Holiday Photo-Ops at The Colonnade Inn: The public is invited to take photos inside one of Sea Isle City’s oldest Victorian buildings. Bring you camera to 4600 Landis Avenue on Saturdays and Sundays, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and use the Inn’s beautiful woodwork and Christmas decorations as a backdrop for your holiday photos. 609-263-8868.
New Year's Eve Fireworks: Friday, December 31, 8:00 PM, JFK Boulevard Beach, 609-263-8687.
Holiday Dash: A run-walk fundraiser hosted by the Cape May County Chiefs of Police, benefitting Mayor Lenny’s Holiday Toy and Food Drive, will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, November 27 at Kix-McNutleys on 63rd St. For more information, call 609-263-4371.
Pet photos with Santa: Bring your camera and your pet to meet Santa Claus at VFW Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd., from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4. Donations to the VFW will be accepted. 609-263-1711.
Holiday Lighting Contest: Register your decorated home or business by Dec. 8. Judging will take place between 5:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 9. The event is hosted by the Recreation Office and the Sea Isle City Garden Club. For information, call 609-263-0050.
Holiday wine sampling: Catholic Daughters of Saint Joseph Church will hold a fundraiser 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Kix McNutleys on 63rd Street. Proceeds will benefit the Catholic Daughter’s charitable efforts. For informaion, call 609-263-4371.
Indoor yoga: NJ Beach Yoga will hold classes inside the Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd. on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required at njbeachyoga.com/.
Holiday beach tags: Limited edition 2022 holiday beach tags are available at the pre-season rate of $20 each, while supply lasts. Purchases can be made at the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., during regular business hours, cash or checks only. The beach tag vending machine in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., is accessible 24-hours a day and accepts cash only. For more information, call 609-263-8687.
Poinsettia & wreath sale: The Italian American Club is accepting orders for poinsettias, wreaths, door swags and grave blankets. Order forms must be submitted by Nov. 28. The pick-up date is Dec. 6. For more information, call 609-374-2721.
Donations needed for veterans: Members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary will make their annual visit to the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland on Dec. 2 where they will thank the veterans in residence for their service and present gifts. The Auxiliary is accepting donated items for this event such as toiletries, snacks and comfortable clothing. Donated items can also be delivered to Post 1963 at 301 JFK Blvd. Donations must be delivered by Nov. 28. Those who wish to join the “Holiday Caravan” to Vineland must be at Post 1963 by 11 a.m. on Dec. 2. For more information, please phone 609-330-3307.
Holiday parade and tree lighting: The city’s annual holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony will be held Nov. 26. The parade will begin 6 p.m. at 29th Street and Central Avenue and will proceed south along Central Avenue to 84th Street, continue east on 84th Street to Landis Avenue, north on Landis Avenue to JFK Boulevard, where it will end. Immediately after the parade the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at Excursion Park. There will be sing-alongs, photo-ops with Santa and more. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Shop Small Weekend: The Chamber of Commerce will host its 2021 Shop Small Weekend from Nov. 26-28. During this event businesses across town will offer special deals, discounts and hospitalities to patrons. Customers who spend $25 or more at participating businesses throughout the weekend will be entered to win a prize from the Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 609-263-9090 or visit seaislechamber.com.
Turtle T-shirts: The Environmental Commission’s 2022 “Save a Turtle” T-shirts are for sale at The Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $10 for short sleeve and $20 long sleeve. Also available are baseball caps for $20 each. Quantities are limited. Proceeds benefit the Environmental Commission’s Turtle Program and other environmental causes. For information, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1245, or see VisitSICNJ.com.
AARP bus trips: AARP Chapter 710 is sponsoring two bus trips to The Surflight Theater in Beach Haven, Long Beach Island. The first trip will be Nov. 23 to see the musical “Buddy”; the second will be Dec. 7 to see “Ebenezer.” Each trip costs $97 per person, which includes motor coach transportation, a show ticket and lunch at The Waterfront Restaurant. For more information, call Eileen Hagan at 609-412-3197.
DEC 2 - Garden Club: The Garden Club has resumed its regular meeting schedule of 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month through December at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-263-6736.
Homebound resident registry: The Office of Emergency Management is compiling a list of residents who may need special assistance in the event of an emergency, such as severe weather or when evacuations are necessary. Residents who are disabled, rely on oxygen, require critical medications or have special needs are encouraged to register so first responders can offer the necessary assistance required when an emergency arises. Any information provided will not be shared with the public. Register at the Police Records Department in City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call 609-263-4311, ext. 2242.
Library and museum open: The local branch of the Cape May County Library and the Sea Isle City Historical Museum at 4800 Central Ave. have reopened to the public. Curbside pickup is still available at the library. For library information, call 609-263-7301 or visit cmclibrary.org. The museum is located on the first floor of the library and free to enter. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, visit seaislemuseum.com or call 609-263-2992.
V.A. Outreach Program: VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host a V. A. Outreach Program from 4 to 6 p.m. third Tuesdays of each month inside Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd. Veterans Administration outreach specialists will answer questions, offer guidance and explain what services the V. A. offers. The program is free and available to all U.S. veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, call 609-330-3307.
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Somers Point
Community tree lighting: Somers Point-Community First, a local volunteer organization, will host a Christmas tree decorating and lighting event for the holidays. All clubs, restaurants, families and organizations in the community are invited to decorate one of the 25 trees available along Bay Avenue in front of Shore Medical Center. A sign will be placed outside of the accompanying tree to identify participation. The decorating of the trees will begin on Dec. 4. Each establishment will be responsible for decorating and removing the decorations off their own trees. To reserve a tree, contact Michele Law at MicheleLaw1808@Yahoo.com. The lighting event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 8. Hot cocoa and candy canes will be available for attendees. Santa will arrive on a fire truck from the Somers Point Fire Department to greet everyone and lead the ceremonial illumination of the park.
Christmas parade: The city's annual Christmas parade steps off 6 p.m. Dec. 3 beginning at Dawes Avenue and continuing along Shore Road. Volunteer Fire Companies 1 and 2 will escort Santa Claus to City Hall at 1 W. New Jersey Ave. Parade participants can include floats, vehicles, bands and walkers. For more information or to participate in the parade, call Doug Shallcross at 609-833-5428 or dshallcross@spgov.org.
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Food bank fundraiser: The Somers Point Republican Club is hosting a T-shirt fundraiser to benefit the food bank at Grace Lutheran Church on Shore Road. Place an order at customink.com/fundraising/somerspoint. For information or help with ordering, call Ginny Nelson at 267-716-4046.
Live music at the firehouse: Fire Company No. 1 on Bethel Road hosts live music and dancing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. A different live musical duo is featured each week. Admission is $10 and includes light snacks, music, social and some line dancing. Singles and couples are welcome. For more information, call Rita Voli at 609-408-3619.
weekly?.....Garden Club meeting: The Green Thumb Garden Club will meet on the grounds of the kitchen garden behind Somers Mansion from 6 to 8 p.m. June 1. Attendees are asked to bring a chair. Parking is available in the free public lot in front of Somers Mansion on Shore Road. All are welcome. For more information, call Rosemary Evans at 609-214-6967 or email rosemaryevans@verizon.net.
Stafford Township
Parents Day Out: The Southern Regional Future Educators club will hold a Parents Day Out to give parents the opportunity to get some holiday shopping and wrapping done. The club will entertain the children from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 in the senior high school cafeteria. Activities include games, crafts and cooking. The cost is $15 per child or $30 per family. To register, or for more information, visit www.srsd.net.
Blood drive: St. Mary's Parish, 100 Bishop Way, will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Through Nov. 23, donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Stone Harbor
Surf City
Tuckerton
....on hold.....Environmental Commission meets: The Environmental Commission meets 7 p.m. second Thursdays at Borough Hall, 420 E. Main St. Any resident who wants to help improve the environment and the sustainability of the community is invited to attend. For information, call 609-296-2701 or visit tuckertonborough.com.
Upper Township
....on hold.....2nd tuesdays — Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
....on hold.....Historical Society meets: Anybody interested in the preservation of local history may attend meetings of the Upper Township Historical Society 7 p.m. second Tuesdays at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. For more information, visit UpperTwpHistory.org.
....on hold.....Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Ventnor
Vineland
Woman's Club fundraiser: The Woman's Club of Vineland will sell poinsettias, books and other items at its indoor yard and vendor sale from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. The poinsettias come from Coia's Greenhouse. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
Christmas parade: Main Street Vineland seeks vendors, participants, volunteers and sponsors for the annual Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade to take place 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 on Landis Avenue. The rain date is Sunday, Nov. 28. This year's theme is “An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave.” Trophies will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners in both the “Large Float” and “Petite Float” categories. The parade will proceed through the downtown toward Myrtle Street and will be preceded by a holiday-related performance by members of the Vineland Regional Dance Company. COVID-related safety measures will be in place. Registration to participate in the parade is needed by Nov. 19. Call 856-794-8653 or visit theave.biz, or visit iacebook.
.....Happy Bottoms Diaper Drive: The Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., is collecting diapers and baby wipes through Oct. 16. The donations will be used to help form the first diaper bank in Cumberland County, organized by Gateway Community Action Partnership. Donations can be dropped off on the first floor of the library during business hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Library offers Saturday hours: The Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 856-794-4244.
Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman's Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
Woman’s Club meeting: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold its next meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 11. The club is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting other women with similar interests. Meetings are held in the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
West Cape May
Wildwood
....on hold.....Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
Wildwood Crest
Tree lighting: The community is invited to the annual holiday tree lighting and bayfront decorating ceremony 6 p.m. Dec. 1 along Sunset Lake at Atlanta and New Jersey avenues. The event is free and open to the public. The ceremony will include a visit from Santa Claus, live holiday-themed music from Camille Peruto, a performance by the student choir at Crest Memorial School, free refreshments and more. For more information, call 609-523-0202.
Woodbine
